Ticketmaster has added some new wrinkles to its mobile-only ticketing system, rolling out its new “Ignite” product for clients beginning with the D.C, United MLS club. The system, announced Monday, allows event operators using the Ticketmaster system to customize the in-app user experience for their ticket buyers.

Ready. Set. Ignite ⚡ We’re thrilled to introduce Ignite, a platform empowering our partners to create a seamless, customized ticketing experience within their own mobile app.@dcunited is our first partner to debut an enhanced fan app powered by Ignite. Read more ⤵️ — Ticketmaster for Business (@TicketmasterBiz) July 24, 2023

“The Ignite platform works by giving teams, artists, and venues the ability to build on Ticketmaster’s technology while also having the freedom to tailor the fan experience from start to finish,” reads a press release from Ticketmaster announcing the new app experience. “Ignite uses an easily integrated software development kit (SDK) that partners can use to enable a number of pre-built features as well as the industry’s most flexible option to build custom solutions that meet the unique needs of their fans exactly as they envision them.”

Its launch with D.C. United includes customized branding to team colors, inclusion of scheduling and event discovery capabilities, and the ability to purchase tickets and merchandise right through the app. Beyond the obvious marketing and data harvesting assistance that the updated platform will bring for Ticketmaster says the improvement will help its clients retain and satisfy their customers with features like automatic saving of ticket purchases to wallets, and simplified interface for those who wish to list their tickets for resale (with the bonus for the platform that it will see the second sale fees through their system).

Features specifically mentioned in the press release include:

Here’s a look at what else Ignite can help deliver to fans:

Ticketmaster plans to roll Ignite out to clients across North America by Q3 of this year, with other regions following in the fall and into early 2024.

Last Updated on July 24, 2023