Latin sensation Bad Bunny is heading out on a North American tour next year.

The “Most Wanted Tour” kicks-off at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center on February 21, followed by gigs at Denver’s Ball Arena, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Boston’s TD Garden, and the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. He’ll play a handful of three-night gigs at various arenas, including Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, the United Center in Chicago, and New York City’s Barclays Center before wrapping-up at the Kaseya Center in Miami from May 24 to 26.

The tour is in support of Bad Bunny’s fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, which just dropped on October 13. The LP follows 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti and features singles “Monaco” and “Un Preview.”

Tickets head on sale Wednesday, October 25 at 11 a.m.

Bad Bunny fans are being asked to “register” ahead of the onsale via Ticketmaster. The ticketing giant has offered this infamous registration process, often known as “Verified Fan,” for some of the industry’s biggest artists. While the company claims this process is in place to “block bots and scalpers” while reducing resale, fans have complained of various woes during the onsale process.

Olivia Rodrigo, Morgan Wallen, and Noah Kahan fans all faced the same fate: they registered ahead of time, waited in hours-long queues, and then when they were finally able to purchase tickets, were unable to do so amid the exorbitant prices. Hundreds didn’t even make it to the checkout process as they were “waitlisted.” Ticketmaster consistently caters to the idea that this process curbs resale, when in fact, they allow “verified resale” on their own site — and even participate in “dynamic” and “platinum” pricing tools to increase ticket prices dramatically, out-pricing thousands of fans.

Find Bad Bunny’s full list of 2024 tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Bad Bunny Tickets

Bad Bunny Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Bad Bunny Tickets at ScoreBig

Bad Bunny Tickets at SeatGeek

Bad Bunny Tickets at StubHub

Bad Bunny Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Bad Bunny Tickets at Vivid Seats

Bad Bunny 2024 ‘Most Wanted Tour’ Dates

02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

02/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/11 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

04/12 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

04/13 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

04/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/20 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/22 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Arena

04/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/04 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/21 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/24 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/25 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/26 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Last Updated on October 20, 2023