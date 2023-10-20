Latin sensation Bad Bunny is heading out on a North American tour next year.
The “Most Wanted Tour” kicks-off at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center on February 21, followed by gigs at Denver’s Ball Arena, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Boston’s TD Garden, and the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. He’ll play a handful of three-night gigs at various arenas, including Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, the United Center in Chicago, and New York City’s Barclays Center before wrapping-up at the Kaseya Center in Miami from May 24 to 26.
The tour is in support of Bad Bunny’s fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, which just dropped on October 13. The LP follows 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti and features singles “Monaco” and “Un Preview.”
Tickets head on sale Wednesday, October 25 at 11 a.m.
Bad Bunny fans are being asked to “register” ahead of the onsale via Ticketmaster. The ticketing giant has offered this infamous registration process, often known as “Verified Fan,” for some of the industry’s biggest artists. While the company claims this process is in place to “block bots and scalpers” while reducing resale, fans have complained of various woes during the onsale process.
Olivia Rodrigo, Morgan Wallen, and Noah Kahan fans all faced the same fate: they registered ahead of time, waited in hours-long queues, and then when they were finally able to purchase tickets, were unable to do so amid the exorbitant prices. Hundreds didn’t even make it to the checkout process as they were “waitlisted.” Ticketmaster consistently caters to the idea that this process curbs resale, when in fact, they allow “verified resale” on their own site — and even participate in “dynamic” and “platinum” pricing tools to increase ticket prices dramatically, out-pricing thousands of fans.
Find Bad Bunny’s full list of 2024 tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:
Bad Bunny 2024 ‘Most Wanted Tour’ Dates
02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
02/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/11 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
04/12 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
04/13 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
04/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/20 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/22 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Arena
04/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
04/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/04 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/21 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/24 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
05/25 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
05/26 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
