Chris Stapleton fans set to see the country star this weekend will have to wait a little longer to see him live in concert.

Stapleton had to postpone three upcoming shows on his “All American Road Show” tour this coming weekend due to illness. The shows were set to take place in Corpus Christi, Houston, and Lafayette, however, the singer revealed he has been diagnosed with “bronchitis and laryngitis.”

“To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston, and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend’s shows,” he wrote. ”I have bronchitis and laryngitis, and on doctor’s orders [I] am on vocal rest through the weekend in order to heal.”

All three shows have been rescheduled to dates in November. Stapleton said that those who cannot attend should reach out to their point of purchase for refunds.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Nov 16 – Lafayette, LA

Nov 17 – Houston, TX

Nov 18 – Corpus Christi, TX For those who cannot attend, please contact your point of purchase within the next seven days. pic.twitter.com/t0OsCWBvOH — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) October 11, 2023

“I’m grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November,” Stapleton said.

The All American Road Show kicked-off in March, hitting cities across the U.S. through the summer and fall including Milwaukee, Spokane, Bangor, Nashville, Toronto, and Memphis. His next show is slated to take place on October 19 at San Antonio’s AT&T Center, followed by gigs in Austin, Tulsa, Dallas, and Tampa.

Next year, Stapleton is slated to head out on tour with George Strait and Little Big Town. Then, he’ll bring the All American Road Show to the UK next October.

See Stapleton’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as links via resale marketplaces.

Chris Stapleton The All American Road Show Tour 2023

October 19 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

October 20 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

October 21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

October 26 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 27 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

October 28 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

November 11 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

November 16 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome (RESCHEDULED FROM OCTOBER 14)

November 17 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (RESCHEDULED FROM OCTOBER 13)

November 18 — Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena (RESCHEDULED FROM OCTOBER 12)

George Strait and Chris Stapleton 2024 Tour Dates

May 4 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11 — Jacksonville, FL @ Everbank Stadium

May 25 — Ames, IA @ Jack Trice Stadium

June 1 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

June 8 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

June 29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

July 20 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

December 7 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Chris Stapleton The All American Road Show Tour 2024

October 16 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena

October 17 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro Arena

October 20 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

October 22 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

October 23 — London, England @ The O2

