Chris Stapleton fans set to see the country star this weekend will have to wait a little longer to see him live in concert.
Stapleton had to postpone three upcoming shows on his “All American Road Show” tour this coming weekend due to illness. The shows were set to take place in Corpus Christi, Houston, and Lafayette, however, the singer revealed he has been diagnosed with “bronchitis and laryngitis.”
“To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston, and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend’s shows,” he wrote. ”I have bronchitis and laryngitis, and on doctor’s orders [I] am on vocal rest through the weekend in order to heal.”
All three shows have been rescheduled to dates in November. Stapleton said that those who cannot attend should reach out to their point of purchase for refunds.
All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.
Nov 16 – Lafayette, LA
Nov 17 – Houston, TX
Nov 18 – Corpus Christi, TX
For those who cannot attend, please contact your point of purchase within the next seven days. pic.twitter.com/t0OsCWBvOH
— Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) October 11, 2023
“I’m grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November,” Stapleton said.
The All American Road Show kicked-off in March, hitting cities across the U.S. through the summer and fall including Milwaukee, Spokane, Bangor, Nashville, Toronto, and Memphis. His next show is slated to take place on October 19 at San Antonio’s AT&T Center, followed by gigs in Austin, Tulsa, Dallas, and Tampa.
Next year, Stapleton is slated to head out on tour with George Strait and Little Big Town. Then, he’ll bring the All American Road Show to the UK next October.
See Stapleton’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as links via resale marketplaces.
Chris Stapleton The All American Road Show Tour 2023
October 19 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
October 20 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
October 21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
October 26 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 27 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
October 28 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
November 11 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
November 16 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome (RESCHEDULED FROM OCTOBER 14)
November 17 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (RESCHEDULED FROM OCTOBER 13)
November 18 — Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena (RESCHEDULED FROM OCTOBER 12)
George Strait and Chris Stapleton 2024 Tour Dates
May 4 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
May 11 — Jacksonville, FL @ Everbank Stadium
May 25 — Ames, IA @ Jack Trice Stadium
June 1 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
June 8 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium
June 29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
July 20 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
December 7 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
Chris Stapleton The All American Road Show Tour 2024
October 16 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena
October 17 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro Arena
October 20 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
October 22 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena
October 23 — London, England @ The O2
Last Updated on October 12, 2023
