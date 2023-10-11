The Latin Grammy-nominated band Morat is heading out on a tour across the U.S. next year, and fans are being asked to register for tickets ahead of time.

“Si Ayer Fuera Hoy Tour” will kick-off on January 24 at the Rosemont Theatre in Illinois, followed by gigs at venues like New York City’s Theatre at MSG, Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, The Complex in Salt Lake City, and the San Jose Civic. They’ll also appear in Miami, San Antonio, Washington D.C., and San Diego before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theatre on February 25.

The tour comes on the heels of their newly-released record Si Ayer Fuera Hoy. The record, which includes tracks “506” and “Salir Con Vida,” follows 2021’s ¿A Donde Vamos? Hailing from Colombia, the group debuted in 2016 with the LP Sobre El Amor Y Sus Efectos Secundarios and earned a Latin Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. They continued to garner attention over the years, including their smash-hit 2018 record Balas perdidas. They’ve brought in over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify and earned 5.5 billion YouTube views.

Live Nation asked fans to register ahead of the general on sale on October 12 to “help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show.” This registration process, similar to the infamous Verified Fan program, has caused serious woes for fans of big-name acts including Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan, and Morgan Wallen. While fans initially register for tickets, many are placed on a “waitlist” and then invited back to buy tickets after the prices have already been significantly increased.

Find a full list of Morat’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Morat Ticket Links

Morat Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Morat Tickets at ScoreBig

Morat Tickets at SeatGeek

Morat Tickets at StubHub

Morat Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Morat Tickets at Vivid Seats

Morat “Si Ayer Fuera Hoy Tour” 2024

Wed, Jan 24 — Rosemont, IL — Rosemont Theatre

Fri, Jan 26 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena

Sat, Jan 27 — New York City, NY — Theater at MSG

Sun, Jan 28 — Washington, DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Wed, Jan 31 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

Fri, Feb 02 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center (Lower Bowl)

Sat, Feb 03 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Thu, Feb 08 — Houston, TX — Smart Financial Centre

Fri, Feb 09 – Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat, Feb 10 — San Antonio, TX — Boeing Center

Wed, Feb 14 — Hidalgo, TX — Payne Arena

Fri, Feb 16 — El Paso, TX — El Paso County Coliseum

Sun, Feb 18 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Thu, Feb 22 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic

Sat, Feb 24 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena (Half House)

Sun, Feb 25 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Last Updated on October 11, 2023