WWE’s Royal Rumble is returning to Tampa Bay for the first time in nearly 30 years, with tickets heading on sale later this month.

The 37th Royal Rumble will kick-off January 27 at 7 p.m. at Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays. The pay-per-view and live streaming event will be headlined by the 30-man and 30-women Royal Rumble matches, where winners will receive a Championship match opportunity at Wrestlemania 40.

Royal Rumble last took place in Tampa back in 1995 at the USF Sun Dome, where Shawn Michaels took the crown.

WWE is asking interested fans to register on their site to receive an exclusive presale code before tickets head on sale to the general public on October 20. Royal Rumble priority passes, which include perks like premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstars, and ringside photo opportunities, are available via On Location.

Following the Royal Rumble show, WWE will stay in Florida for the Monday Night Raw event at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on January 29. Wrestlemania 40 is set to go down from April 6 to 7 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. Already, tickets for Wrestlemania have soared; WWE said the ticket sales the all-time total gross record of $21.6 million in one day.

This is the latest news for the WWE. The entertainment giant will round-out 2023 with a 12-date holiday tour starting December 26 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Last Updated on October 11, 2023