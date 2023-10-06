Rock legends The Eagles have extended their farewell tour with a pair of new dates that will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 5 and 6, 2024.

In early July, The Eagles announced they would end their touring career with one last tour titled “The Long Goodbye.” Only a week later, they revealed additional dates to the run which kicked off September 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Ahead of California’s January shows, the band will perform in cities like Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland, Atlanta, Charlotte and more in October and November.

Tickets for the January dates will be available for presale on October 11 at 10 a.m. PST, whereas public sales begin on October 13 at 10 a.m. PST. You can find the full tour schedule as well as ticket links on resale markets listed below.

Establishing The Eagles in 1971, the band members have experienced a big success as well as breakup, hiatus, reunion, and death throughout their musical journey. The band includes Don Henley (lead and backing vocals, drums, percussion, rhythm guitar), Joe Walsh (lead and rhythm guitars, backing and lead vocals, keyboards), Timothy B. Schmit (bass guitar, backing and lead vocals, harmonica), Vince Gill (rhythm and lead guitars, backing and lead vocals), and Deacon Frey, (rhythm, lead guitars, lead and backing vocals), the son of the late co-lead singer and frontman Glenn Frey.

Celebrating their 50-year career in music industry, the rock legends will be joined by Steely Dan as an opening act on all dates including the January shows.

With five No. 1 singles and six No. 1 albums, The Eagles sold over 150 million albums worldwide. They dropped hit tracks like “One of These Nights,” “New Kid in Town,” “Hotel California,” “Take It to the Limit,” and “Best of My Love” in the 70s, and their 1976 compilation Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. They won six Grammy Awards, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

The newly-added shows to the legends’ farewell tour has a special background for the bands’ history, as the Kia Forum hosted some of the very first live performances of their favorite songs, “Hotel California” and “New Kid In Town.”

See the upcoming dates for The Eagles’ “Long Goodbye Tour” along with ticket links below:

The Eagles – The Long Goodbye Tour Dates

Oct. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 10 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 4 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 18 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 5 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Jan. 6 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum

