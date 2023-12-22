Primary and secondary ticket marketplace TicketSmarter has signed an agreement with the United States Modified Touring Series, solidifying itself the official ticket resale marketplace of the motorsport series.

The online ticket vendor will also helm the sponsorship of the ‘#1 Fan’ which aims to prioritize the fan experience. With its brand-new title as the “#1 Fan” sponsor, TicketSmarter will award $25-off certificates, which will be distributed to the first person standing in line at the grandstand ticket booth wearing a USMTS driver shirt. The driver must be in attendance. Limitations and/or minimum purchase requirements may be included.

In addition to padding the points fund for all competitors, TicketSmarter will provide a $100 voucher, good for one event of the Summit USMTS National Champion’s choice.

TicketSmarter boasts existing partnerships with a wide array of venue and rights-holder clients across both the primary and secondary ticketing landscape. The company is the official ticket resale partner of over 300 professional sports teams and collegiate athletic departments nationally. It offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports and theatre shows.

The ticketing company’s latest partnerships included Kustom 440 in order to form a live entertainment and concert production company in the first half of 2023, Kustom Entertainment. The announcement of this agreement came only a month after it signed a deal with Social House Entertainment in late 2022.

For those interested, the United States Modified Touring Series and United States Racing Association will host a joint awards banquet on Saturday, January 27, inside the 9,792-square-foot Nevada Ballroom at the Harrah’s Kansas City Hotel & Casino to celebrate the 2023 racing season for both organizations.

Tickets sales are available through Friday, December 22, at 12 noon, and then resume on Wednesday, January 3, after the holiday break. The deadline to purchase tickets to the awards banquet is Friday, January 12, at 4 p.m. The cost is $65 per person and can be purchased by calling (515) 832-7944 weekdays.

Last Updated on December 22, 2023