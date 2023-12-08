WWE just revealed some exciting news for wrestling fans: The Undertaker will appear during Royal Rumble Weekend next month.

Fans can expect to see The Undertaker appear at the 1 deadMAN SHOW, featuring the wrestling star in an intimate setting where he’ll share never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career. He’ll also take questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

The 1 deadMAN SHOW is slated to take place on Sunday, January 28 from Billheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, Florida, following the 37th Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg the day before, and precedes Monday Night RAW at the Amalie Center in Tampa. Since its debut, the show has sold-out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Antonio, and London.

Tickets to the 1 deadMAN SHOW head on sale Thursday, December 18 at 10 a.m. ET, as well as a limited number of VIP tickets, which includes a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker. Fans can also score tickets to 1deadMAN SHOW, and events throughout Royal Rumble Weekend, via secondary sites MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

This is the latest news from WWE; the entertainment company revealed 21 new live events for their 2024 tour, including Road to WrestleMania, RAW, SmackDown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Sunday Stunner. These join previously-announced touring shows Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown that will kick-off the new year and run through March. Additionally, WWE announced a holiday tour to round-out 2023, beginning with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26.

Last Updated on December 8, 2023