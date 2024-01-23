Indie singer-songwriter Alex G has unveiled a string of summer tour dates for 2024. This announcement comes in the midst of his ongoing tour supporting the Foo Fighters.

| RELATED: Foo Fighters Officially Announce 2024 U.S. Stadium Tour |

Alex G’s summer tour kicks-off after his set at New York’s Governors Ball in June. The singer will headline shows throughout August, gracing cities such as San Diego, Anaheim, Sacramento, Eugene, Spokane, Boise, Salt Lake City and more. The tour will culminate with a final performance in Las Vegas at the House of Blues on August 22.

General sale tickets will be available starting Friday, January 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time, while an artist presale will be conducted at various times throughout the week. Fans can sign up for notifications on the official website to stay up-to-date on the latest information.

Fans can also purchase tickets via secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Alex G 2024 Tour Dates

06/07 – New York City, NY @ Governors Ball

08/06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA ~

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

08/09 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ~

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *

08/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ~

08/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ~

08/15 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre ~

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park *

08/17 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ~

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *

08/20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ~

08/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

08/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ~

~ = w/ julie

* = supporting Foo Fighters