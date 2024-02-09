Country and beer are joining forces as Bud Light will sponsor Zach Bryan’s upcoming “Quittin’ Time” tour.
“I’ve been drinking Bud Light since I was old enough to drink and partnering with them now after all the songs I’ve written while swigging them is full circle for me,” Bryan said.
By sponsoring the tour, fans will be able to participate in sampling, ticket giveaways, and experiential opportunities on one of Bryan’s 78 tour dates. Additionally, the sponsorship involves the non-profit Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to to the families of fallen and disabled service members. A portion of Bud Light sales from Bryan’s shows will go toward Folds of Honor. Bryan, who served in the Navy for eight years, has been “an incredible partner to help bring this to life,” Bud Light’s VP of Marketing Todd Allen said in a statement.
“When Bud Light asked if I would be involved, I didn’t hesitate after I learned the immense amount of support going into Folds of Honor, fallen service members, first responders’ families and loved ones,” Bryan said. “It is a privilege and honor to provide help in any way to veterans and all the people who make this country as great as it can possibly be.”
| READ: Zach Bryan Tapped for Pre-Super Bowl Show in Vegas |
Bryan’s partnership with Bud Light launches on Friday, February 9 for his second-annual performance of the “Bud Light Backyard Tour” with a concert at the Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas as a part of Super Bowl Weekend. The Backyard Tour concert series kicked-off last summer, but this time, Allen said the company “wanted to go bigger in 2024 and I don’t think you can get any bigger in country music than Zach Bryan right now.”
“Zach has been a longtime Bud Light fan and drinker,” Allen said in a statement. “Having him be part of our Bud Light Backyard Tour with the Super Bowl show on Friday night is incredible and we look forward to continuing to bring great experiences to our fans in partnership with the Quittin Time tour.”
The Quittin’ Time Tour kicks-off on March 5 for a three-night run at Chicago’s United Center, followed by dates across the U.S. and Canada through the end of August. After a brief break, the run picks-up again in November and runs through the end of December, wrapping-up with a two-night gig at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Fans can score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
See Bryan’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Zach Bryan The Quittin’ Time Tour 2024
March 5 — Chicago, IL | United Center
March 6 — Chicago, IL | United Center
March 7 — Chicago, IL | United Center
March 9 — Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
March 10 — Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
March 12 — State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center
March 14 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
March 15 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
March 17 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
March 18 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
March 20 — Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum
March 22 — Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 23 — Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 25 — Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena
March 27 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
March 28 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
March 30 — Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
March 31 — Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
April 25 — Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena
April 26 — Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena
April 29 — Omaha, NE CHI | Health Center
April 30 — Omaha, NE CHI | Health Center
May 2 — St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
May 3 — St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
May 5 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 6 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 9 — Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
May 10 — Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
May 13 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
May 14 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
May 17 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
May 18 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
May 31 — Oakland, CA | Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
June 2 — Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena
June 3 — Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena
June 4 — Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena
June 7 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
June 8 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
June 14 — Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
June 15 — Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
June 20 — Detroit, MI | Ford Field
June 22-23 — Columbus, OH | Buckeye Country Superfest
June 26 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
June 29 — Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
July 17 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
July 21 — Orlando, FL | Amway Center
July 22 — Sunrise, FL | Amerant Bank Arena
July 25 — New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
July 27 — Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
July 30 — San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
July 31 — San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
August 3 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum
August 4 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum
August 6 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
August 7 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
August 10 — Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 11 — Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 — Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
August 17 — Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
August 20 — Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
August 21 — Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
August 24 — Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
August 25 — Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center
August 26 — Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center
November 17 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
November 18 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
November 20 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
November 22 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome
November 23 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome
November 26 — Portland, OR | Moda Center
November 27 — Portland, OR | Moda Center
November 29 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
November 30 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
December 3 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena
December 4 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena
December 6 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
December 7 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
December 12 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
December 13 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
December 14 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
December 18 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
December 19 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Leave a Reply