The Country Thunder Bristol Festival is gearing up for its 2024 event, taking place on June 28 and June 29. This year’s headliners include Cody Johnson and HARDY, who are set to take the stage at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN.

Alongside Cody Johnson and HARDY, other artists scheduled to perform include Bailey Zimmerman, Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Priscilla Block, Shenandoah, Travis Denning, Jake Worthington, Josh Ross, and Emily Ann Roberts. This annual music festival not only features established icons in country music but also a platform for rising talents.

“The diversity of this year’s lineup guarantees something for every country music fan,” Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer said in a statement. “Whether you’re a fan of traditional country, contemporary sounds, or anything in between, it will be a weekend that Eastern Tennessee will never forget.”

Festivalgoers can secure tickets to the Country Thunder Festival by visiting their official website. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices via secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”