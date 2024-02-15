Iowa Hawkeyes’ guard Caitlin Clark is just eight points away from breaking a NCAA women’s scoring record — and everyone wants a chance to see the basketball star live and in-action.

During a game this past Sunday, Clark recorded 31 points, but she’s averaging 32.1 points per game this season. Currently, Kelsey Plum — a two-time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces — holds the scoring record of 3,527 at Washington from 2013-17. Now, Clark is on track to break that record during Thursday’s home game in Iowa City when the Hawkeyes host Michigan, and ahead of the big game, prices are soaring.

According to the Associated Press, assistant athletic director for ticket operations Jess Rickertsen said Iowa women’s basketball home game tickets normally average $15 when broken out of a season ticket package. However, now, that price has dramatically increased on both the primary and secondary market.

On the secondary ticketing site Ticket Club, the lowest possible average price for a single ticket with a membership clocks-in at $308. That price continues to increase across all platforms, with the cheapest tickets available on MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order) at $342, TickPick for $394, $379 on StubHub with fees, and $387 on Vivid Seats.

Logitix, which collects data across secondary market sellers, found that fans are paying an average of $375 for the Michigan-Iowa game — an increase of $117 from prices two weeks prior. That’s just the cheapest prices; single tickets are available on nearly all platforms for upward of $1,000.

“I think I’m excited,” Clark said in a statement on Wednesday regarding the upcoming game. “You know, it’s going to be a very special night. I’ve got a lot of family coming, and that’ll be a lot of fun, but I think my main focus is just honestly going out there and having a blast with my teammates and enjoying it.”

Clark’s upcoming career decision also has everyone on their toes. While she could have an extra year of eligibility if she stays a fifth year with Iowa, she could also opt into the 2024 WNBA draft. If she takes the ladder, she’s expected to be the No. 1 pick for the Indiana Fever.

Fans unable to attend the Iowa-Michigan game in-person on Thursday can still catch the action from home by tuning in at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.