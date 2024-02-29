Jelly Roll broke onto the scene over the last year with his breakthrough country-rap album Whitsitt Chapel. Now, he’s heading out on his biggest tour to-date, and while he promised affordable prices, fans are already being priced-out of his shows.
The presale for the “Beautifully Broken” tour began on Tuesday, February 27 at 10 a.m. local venue time.
“Ticket prices start at $39.50 I want to keep prices affordable and I want y’all to come enjoy a Jelly Roll show, whether it’s your first time or 100th time— thank y’all! I know what you go through to get the tickets, a baby sitter, a ride to the venue, pay for parking, get a hotel room, buy merch— it all ads up and it’s not always easy,” Jelly Roll said in a social media post. “I see you and appreciate y’all, I will always keep tickets affordable for my fans.”
He went on to note that he’s “not charging $3,500 per ticket for floor seats” and placed the blame on the scalpers and third party reseller sites for high prices. However, Jelly Roll’s tickets are currently up-for-grabs on Ticketmaster, and with the use of the ticketing giant’s platinum pricing, fans are not finding affordable tickets.
For one show, set to take place at Oregon’s Moda Center on September 1, the cheapest tickets in the back of the venue in the 300 section are $80.50, followed by the 200 section at $155.50, and $245 for the 100 section for “Platinum Pricing” — all without fees.
Fans took to social media to share their experiences trying to purchase tickets, with many complaining that they were unable to find tickets for $39.50.
#Tickemaster presale for Jelly Roll at Yum Center was $400 for two tickets, 3rd level directly across from the stage. Who the fuck do these people think they are anymore? They’re going to end up crashing the entertainment industry with this greed.
Cheapest tickets for Jelly Roll in LR are $87 before the taxes and fees
While fans certainly weren’t expecting to see prices like this, it’s not exactly a surprise. Fans across all genres — from Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny to blink-182 and Sleep Token — have felt the burn of inflated ticket prices over the past year amid Ticketmaster’s dynamic and platinum pricing policies. Fans are met with the same outcome while trying to purchase tickets: insane hours-long queues, error codes, and unattainable ticket prices from the ticketer.
Jelly Roll took a similar approach to artists like Mitski, warning fans not to purchase from secondary sellers. However, just like these artists, tickets are being sold directly on the primary ticketing site for exorbitant prices. This further shows Live Nation’s stranglehold on the entertainment industry with its highest earnings to-date, bringing in revenue of $22.7 billion over the last year.
Tickets to the “Beautifully Broken Tour” will head on sale to the general public Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time via Jelly Roll’s official website. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
See Jelly Roll’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Jelly Roll “The Beautifully Broken Tour 2024”
Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Aug. 28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Aug. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Aug. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Sept. 3 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Sept. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 7 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Sept. 9 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Sept. 11 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Sept. 13 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
Sept. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 17 — Orlanda, Fla. @ Kia Center
Sept. 19 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Sept. 21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Sept. 24 —Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
Sept. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 28 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Sept. 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Oct. 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center
Oct. 9 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Oct. 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
Oct. 18 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 20 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center
Oct. 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
