Jelly Roll broke onto the scene over the last year with his breakthrough country-rap album Whitsitt Chapel. Now, he’s heading out on his biggest tour to-date, and while he promised affordable prices, fans are already being priced-out of his shows.

The presale for the “Beautifully Broken” tour began on Tuesday, February 27 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

“Ticket prices start at $39.50 I want to keep prices affordable and I want y’all to come enjoy a Jelly Roll show, whether it’s your first time or 100th time— thank y’all! I know what you go through to get the tickets, a baby sitter, a ride to the venue, pay for parking, get a hotel room, buy merch— it all ads up and it’s not always easy,” Jelly Roll said in a social media post. “I see you and appreciate y’all, I will always keep tickets affordable for my fans.”

He went on to note that he’s “not charging $3,500 per ticket for floor seats” and placed the blame on the scalpers and third party reseller sites for high prices. However, Jelly Roll’s tickets are currently up-for-grabs on Ticketmaster, and with the use of the ticketing giant’s platinum pricing, fans are not finding affordable tickets.

For one show, set to take place at Oregon’s Moda Center on September 1, the cheapest tickets in the back of the venue in the 300 section are $80.50, followed by the 200 section at $155.50, and $245 for the 100 section for “Platinum Pricing” — all without fees.

Fans took to social media to share their experiences trying to purchase tickets, with many complaining that they were unable to find tickets for $39.50.

#Tickemaster presale for Jelly Roll at Yum Center was $400 for two tickets, 3rd level directly across from the stage. Who the fuck do these people think they are anymore? They’re going to end up crashing the entertainment industry with this greed. — Zach (@Zachadaisical) February 28, 2024

Cheapest tickets for Jelly Roll in LR are $87 before the taxes and fees — JD (@thishogfan) February 29, 2024

While fans certainly weren’t expecting to see prices like this, it’s not exactly a surprise. Fans across all genres — from Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny to blink-182 and Sleep Token — have felt the burn of inflated ticket prices over the past year amid Ticketmaster’s dynamic and platinum pricing policies. Fans are met with the same outcome while trying to purchase tickets: insane hours-long queues, error codes, and unattainable ticket prices from the ticketer.

| READ: Live Nation Highlights Stranglehold on Industry With Record-Breaking 2023 Earnings |

Jelly Roll took a similar approach to artists like Mitski, warning fans not to purchase from secondary sellers. However, just like these artists, tickets are being sold directly on the primary ticketing site for exorbitant prices. This further shows Live Nation’s stranglehold on the entertainment industry with its highest earnings to-date, bringing in revenue of $22.7 billion over the last year.

Tickets to the “Beautifully Broken Tour” will head on sale to the general public Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time via Jelly Roll’s official website. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See Jelly Roll’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Jelly Roll “The Beautifully Broken Tour 2024”

Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Aug. 28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Aug. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 3 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Sept. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 7 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Sept. 9 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 11 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Sept. 13 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

Sept. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 17 — Orlanda, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 19 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Sept. 21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Sept. 24 —Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Sept. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 28 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Oct. 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

Oct. 9 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Oct. 18 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 20 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center

Oct. 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center