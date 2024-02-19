Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are joining forces for a two-month run across North America this summer.
The “Can’t Let Go Tour” is set to kick-off in Tulsa on June 2, followed by gigs in Madison, Toledo, Vancouver, Eugene, and Santa Fe. They’ll appear at Des Moines’ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park, KettleHouse Amphitheater in Missoula, and the Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs before wrapping-up at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on September 1. JD McPhersey will provide support.
Throughout the run, the “Big Log” and “The Whiskey Lullaby” singers will be joined by guiatrist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan and Viktor Krauss (Alison’s brother) on keys and guitar. Fans can expect to hear Plant and Krauss’ two collaborative releases — 2007’s Raising Sand and 2021’s Raise the Roof — as well as reimagined Led Zeppelin classics.
Krauss last released Windy City, while Plant dropped Carry Fire the same year.
Fans can score tickets to the "Don't Let Go Tour" via Krauss and Plant's official website.
See the pair’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss | “Don’t Let Go Tour” 2024
June 2- Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
June 4 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
June 5 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
June 7 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
June 8 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
June 11 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park
June 12 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
June 14 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater
June 15 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
June 19 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
Aug. 8 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug. 9 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Aug. 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Aug. 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Aug. 16 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
Aug. 17 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
Aug. 19 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater
Aug. 21 – Murphy’s, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
Aug. 24 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
Aug. 26 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
Aug. 28 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera
Aug. 29 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera
Aug. 31 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater
Sept. 1 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
