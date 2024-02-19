Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are joining forces for a two-month run across North America this summer.

The “Can’t Let Go Tour” is set to kick-off in Tulsa on June 2, followed by gigs in Madison, Toledo, Vancouver, Eugene, and Santa Fe. They’ll appear at Des Moines’ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park, KettleHouse Amphitheater in Missoula, and the Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs before wrapping-up at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on September 1. JD McPhersey will provide support.

Throughout the run, the “Big Log” and “The Whiskey Lullaby” singers will be joined by guiatrist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan and Viktor Krauss (Alison’s brother) on keys and guitar. Fans can expect to hear Plant and Krauss’ two collaborative releases — 2007’s Raising Sand and 2021’s Raise the Roof — as well as reimagined Led Zeppelin classics.

Krauss last released Windy City, while Plant dropped Carry Fire the same year.

Fans can score tickets to the "Don't Let Go Tour" via Krauss and Plant's official website.

See the pair’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss | “Don’t Let Go Tour” 2024

June 2- Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

June 4 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

June 5 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

June 7 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

June 8 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

June 11 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park

June 12 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

June 14 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater

June 15 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

June 19 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Aug. 8 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 9 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 11 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Music Festival

Aug. 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Aug. 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Aug. 16 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

Aug. 17 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

Aug. 19 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater

Aug. 21 – Murphy’s, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

Aug. 26 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

Aug. 28 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera

Aug. 29 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera

Aug. 31 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater