With spring just arriving, the recent surge in box office figures suggests a growing excitement for Broadway coinciding with the onset of warmer weather. Almost all of the 25 ongoing productions experienced a noticeable uptick in attendance and revenue last week, bringing in a total of $28 million—an increase of 14% from the previous week.

Among the standout performers last week were favorites such as “The Lion King,” “MJ The Musical,” and “Wicked,” each of which witnessed an increase in earnings exceeding $250,000 compared to the previous week.

Securing their spots in the top five highest grossers, “The Lion King” led the pack with $2.11 million, closely followed by “Wicked” with $2.1 million. “Hamilton” and “Merrily We Roll Along” claimed the third and fourth positions, while “MJ The Musical” rounded out the top five.

Despite being in previews for just one performance, “The Outsiders” sold out and raked in $149,970. Meanwhile, “An Enemy of the People,” led by Jeremy Strong, nearly reached the $1 million mark despite having several comped press performances.

Overall, Broadway experienced a wave of prosperity last week, with an impressive 93.62% of seats filled, welcoming a total of 219,954 theatergoers. The average ticket price also saw an increase of nearly $10, reaching $127.57. Additionally, 21 out of the 25 currently running productions achieved membership in the 90s Club – playing to 90% or higher capacity throughout the week.

