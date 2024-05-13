Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean is set to host a special sing-along performance of Broadway’s “& Juliet” this week.

Theatergoers attending the 7 p.m. showing as a part of the May 16 performance of “& Juliet” at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre are invited to sing-along to Backstreet Boys hits with the play’s cast. The sing-along, which will feature iconic Backstreet Boys hits like “I Want It That Way,” “As Long As You Love Me,” and “Shape of My Heart,” is a part of the month-long “It’s Gonna Be May,” which is inspired by the *NSYNC song featured in the musical.

Currently, fans can catch “& Juliet” castmembers Maya Boyd as Juliet, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, and David Bedella as Lance. Betsy Wolfe, Justin David Sullivan, Charity Angel Dawson, Ben Jackson Walker, and Phillippe Arroyo round-out the cast.

McLean’s appearance follows his joint run with *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, dubbed “A Legendary Night.” The heartthrobs joined forces to play songs throughout their history with both bands — performing their greatest hits alongside a seven-piece band.

Find tickets to see “& Juliet” on Broadway below:

