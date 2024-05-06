Boy George is wrapping up his ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ run on Broadway on May 12 and gearing up for a major co-headlining tour across the U.S. this summer. He’ll be joined by his fellow British music band of the new wave period, Squeeze, from mid-August through the end of September.

The 20-city run will kick-off at The Cuthbert Amphitheatre in Eugene on August 14, before making stops in several cities including Oakland, Houston, Inglewood, Phoenix, Reading, Boston, Atlantic City, New York, and more, with a final destination at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts in Orlando on September 22.

Our 2024 tour in the USA this August and September with @BoyGeorge is on sale now! Check out all our live dates and tickets links to shows at https://t.co/1KvfAER82B pic.twitter.com/ZKB3kPOgrH — Squeeze (@Squeezeofficial) May 3, 2024

Singer-songwriter and DJ Boy George was the lead singer of the English pop band Culture Club, which he formed in 1981. The band grew to fame over the years with hit singles like “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” “I Just Wanna Be Loved,” “Time (Clock of the Heart),” and “Church of the Poison Mind.”

Culture Club disbanded in 1986, but Boy George has performed with the band in reunion shows since 1998. In 1986, he dropped his debut solo single “Everything I Own,” which reached No. 1 in the UK. As a solo artist, he has released nine studio albums, five compilation albums and 48 singles. His solo hit songs include “Everything I Own,” “Bow Down Mister,” “Generations of Love,” “Love Is Leaving,” and “The Crying Game” from the soundtrack for the film of the same name.

The upcoming international tour will serve as a series of shows in support of George’s latest album Cool Karaoke, Vol. 1 that met fans in 2021, as well as a celebration of Squeeze’s 50th anniversary. The new wave band dropped hits throughout their career such as “Up the Junction,” “Cool for Cats,” “Another Nail in My Heart,” and “Tempted.”

In spite of being busy touring lately, Boy George returned to the Broadway stage after almost two decades. He has been portraying the role of Harold Zidler, the eccentric owner of the legendary Moulin Rouge cabaret, in the Tony Award-winning production on Broadway since February 6, which is slated to end on May 12.

See the ticket purchasing options along with the full schedule of Boy George and Squeeze’s co-headlining tour below:

Boy George and Squeeze 2024 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

08/14 — Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheatre *

08/15 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live *

08/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *

08/18 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *

08/21 — Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair & Event Centre *

08/22 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theatre *

08/23 — Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage *

08/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre *

08/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park *

08/28 — Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory *

08/29 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

09/10 — Vienna, DC @ Wolf Trap *

09/11 — Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Centre *

09/13 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre *

09/14 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City *

09/15 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

09/17 — New York City, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park *

09/20 — Clearwater, FL @ The Baycare Sound *

09/21 — Pompano, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre *

09/22 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts *

* = co-headline w/ Squeeze