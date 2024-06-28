Pearl Jam fans in London will have to wait a little longer to see the “Even Flow” rockers on tour this year after the group cancelled a gig this weekend due to illness.

The group is currently on their “Dark Matter World Tour” in support of their 2024 record and were set to take over Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. However, the group took to social media to share that the gig has been cancelled due to illness in the band.

“This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule,” the band said in a statement. “There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.”

The show has been cancelled, as the band was unable to reschedule.

“We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favorite cities this tour,” the band continued. “Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments.”

Tickets will be refunded via point of purchase.

Pearl Jam is slated to take the stage next in Berlin, followed by shows in Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon. The U.S. leg of the tour picks-up again in August, making stops at venues like New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park in Boston, and Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The trek wraps-up with four stadium shows in Australia.

Pearl Jam’s tour made headlines after their decision to make tickets mobile only and non-transferrable with a Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange, which applies to all shows aside from Illinois and New York, where non-transferability is prohibited. While it’s not a surprise that Pearl Jam is once again showing its dedication to Ticketmaster, it does come as a slight shock, considering fans’ woes with Ticketmaster across the industry over the last year.

Just last week, the band dropped some tickets by more than 50% from the initial ask; while “Premium standing” tickets for shows at Tottenham Hotspur were originally sold at £249.45, tickets were priced as low as £49.20 last week.

Pearl Jam are the latest of many acts to have to shift plans or prices amid soft demand so far in 2024. While promoters and artists have rode a wave of post-COVID demand to record-shattering profits driven by ever-spiraling ticket prices, that trend seems to have fallen apart for many tours this year, including The Black Keys and Jennifer Lopez.