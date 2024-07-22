Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna announced her “WOLEDTO Tour,” set to span across North America, Europe, and the U.K. The tour is in support of her debut album, Woledto, which released on April 12, 2024. 

The 28-city tour is slated to start on October 7 in Texas at the House of Blues Houston. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and Denver before her final North American performance on November 20 in San Diego at The Observatory North Park. 

Elyanna will then take her tour across Europe, with performances in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris, Brussels, Berlin, and Stockholm before her final performance on December 16 in London at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. 

Before kicking off the WOLEDTO tour, Elyanna is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, and at Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival on August 9 at Golden State Park in San Francisco. The singer is then slated to perform at the Austin City Limits festival on October 5 and 12. 

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and WOLEDTO tour dates can be found below: 

Elyanna Tickets 

Elyanna tickets at MEGAseats

Elyanna tickets at elyanna.com 

Elyanna tickets at StubHub

Elyanna tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Elyanna tickets at Vivid Seats

WOLEDTO Tour Dates 

Sat Oct 5 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

Mon Oct 7 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston  

Wed Oct 9 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas  

Sat Oct 12 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

Tue Oct 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live  

Thu Oct 17 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre  

Sat Oct 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground  

Mon Oct 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts  

Tue Oct 22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring  

Thu Oct 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount  

Fri Oct 25 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live  

Sun Oct 27 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS  

Mon Oct 28 – Toronto, ON – REBEL  

Wed Oct 30 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Fri Nov 1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit  

Sat Nov 2 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant  

Wed Nov 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater  

Fri Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Summit  

Mon Nov 11 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre  

Wed Nov 13 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom  

Fri Nov 15 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades  

Sun Nov 17 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater  

Wed Nov 20 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Tue Nov 26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Paradiso

Thu Nov 28 — Barcelona, Spain — Paral.lel 62

Sun Dec 1 – Paris, France – La Cigale  

Mon Dec 2 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine  

Wed Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Metropol  

Sat Dec 7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Vasateatern  

Mon Dec 16 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire