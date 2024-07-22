Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna announced her “WOLEDTO Tour,” set to span across North America, Europe, and the U.K. The tour is in support of her debut album, Woledto, which released on April 12, 2024.

The 28-city tour is slated to start on October 7 in Texas at the House of Blues Houston. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and Denver before her final North American performance on November 20 in San Diego at The Observatory North Park.

Elyanna will then take her tour across Europe, with performances in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris, Brussels, Berlin, and Stockholm before her final performance on December 16 in London at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Before kicking off the WOLEDTO tour, Elyanna is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, and at Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival on August 9 at Golden State Park in San Francisco. The singer is then slated to perform at the Austin City Limits festival on October 5 and 12.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and WOLEDTO tour dates can be found below:

WOLEDTO Tour Dates

Sat Oct 5 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

Mon Oct 7 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Wed Oct 9 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Sat Oct 12 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

Tue Oct 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

Thu Oct 17 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sat Oct 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Mon Oct 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Tue Oct 22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Oct 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Fri Oct 25 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Sun Oct 27 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Mon Oct 28 – Toronto, ON – REBEL

Wed Oct 30 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Fri Nov 1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Nov 2 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Wed Nov 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Fri Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Summit

Mon Nov 11 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

Wed Nov 13 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Fri Nov 15 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sun Nov 17 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Wed Nov 20 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Tue Nov 26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Paradiso

Thu Nov 28 — Barcelona, Spain — Paral.lel 62

Sun Dec 1 – Paris, France – La Cigale

Mon Dec 2 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

Wed Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Metropol

Sat Dec 7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Vasateatern

Mon Dec 16 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire