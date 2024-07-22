Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna announced her “WOLEDTO Tour,” set to span across North America, Europe, and the U.K. The tour is in support of her debut album, Woledto, which released on April 12, 2024.
The 28-city tour is slated to start on October 7 in Texas at the House of Blues Houston. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and Denver before her final North American performance on November 20 in San Diego at The Observatory North Park.
Elyanna will then take her tour across Europe, with performances in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris, Brussels, Berlin, and Stockholm before her final performance on December 16 in London at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
Before kicking off the WOLEDTO tour, Elyanna is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, and at Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival on August 9 at Golden State Park in San Francisco. The singer is then slated to perform at the Austin City Limits festival on October 5 and 12.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and WOLEDTO tour dates can be found below:
Elyanna Tickets
Elyanna tickets at elyanna.com
Elyanna tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Elyanna tickets at Vivid Seats
WOLEDTO Tour Dates
Sat Oct 5 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits
Mon Oct 7 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Wed Oct 9 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Sat Oct 12 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits
Tue Oct 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
Thu Oct 17 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Sat Oct 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Mon Oct 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Tue Oct 22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Oct 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Fri Oct 25 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
Sun Oct 27 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Mon Oct 28 – Toronto, ON – REBEL
Wed Oct 30 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Fri Nov 1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sat Nov 2 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Wed Nov 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Fri Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Summit
Mon Nov 11 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
Wed Nov 13 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Fri Nov 15 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Sun Nov 17 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Wed Nov 20 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
Tue Nov 26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Paradiso
Thu Nov 28 — Barcelona, Spain — Paral.lel 62
Sun Dec 1 – Paris, France – La Cigale
Mon Dec 2 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine
Wed Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Metropol
Sat Dec 7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Vasateatern
Mon Dec 16 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire