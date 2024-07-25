The Broadway debut of Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years” has officially found its home and set its dates.

The musical, which chronicles a five-year relationship through intertwining solo songs, will hold performances the Hudson Theatre for a 14-week limited engagement. Previews are set to begin on March 18, 2025, with an official opening night slated for April 6, 2025.

Leading the production are Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and singer Nick Jonas, with Whitney White at the helm. Additional casting and the creative team are expected to be released at a later date.

The musical initially premiered at Northlight Theatre in Skokie, Illinois, before its Off-Broadway debut at Minetta Lane Theatre in 2002. The original production starred Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott. Following its original run, “The Last Five Years” experienced a revival Off-Broadway in 2013 and was adapted into a film in 2014.

American Express card holders can already secure pre-sale tickets by signing up at TheLastFiveYearsBroadway.com. For the general public, tickets will be available starting July 26 at 10 a.m. ET.