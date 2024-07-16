The Killers celebrated their 20-year career with a six-night residency at London’s O2 Arena from July 4 to July 11, selling 105,000 tickets. This marked a record for the highest number for any musical act at The O2 this year, according to a press release from the venue.

“The six-night residency of The Killers at The O2 has been a phenomenal experience to be a part of,” band and promoter Matt Woolliscroft said in a statement. “In the 20 years that I have been working with the band, the ‘Rebel Diamonds’ tour has seen, in my opinion, their best performances, best production, and best setlists. Every night, the audience reaction and energy have been incredible. The night of the Euros semi-final at The O2 was a true once-in-a-lifetime ‘I was there’ moment, and it was a privilege to be in the room for it.”

Kirk M. Sommer, global co-head of music at WME and The Killers’ representative, also expressed his pride in the band’s achievements.

“The Killers were my first signing more than two decades ago – it was love on first listen – and they continue to break records, warm hearts, and delight fans each and every night,” Sommer said. “It is a great privilege to be a part of their team, and I was so proud to share in the joy of these record-breaking shows at The O2.”

The Killers are slated to perform on August 1 and 3 at Lollapalooza. From there, they are scheduled to headline Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival on August 9 before their residency at The Colosseum At Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from August 14 to September 1.

Following their Las Vegas residency, the “Mr. Brightside” singers are set to headline the Sudden Little Thrills Festival, Oceans Calling, and Evolution Festival. Fans looking to secure their spot to one of The Killers gigs can visit one of the links below:

The Killers Tickets

The Killers tickets at MEGAseats

The Killers tickets at thekillersmusic.com

The Killers tickets at StubHub

The Killers tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

The Killers tickets at Vivid Seats