The two-day inaugural Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival, scheduled from September 7 to 8 in Pittsburgh at Hazelwood Green, announced their debut headliners. The lineup includes acts like SZA and The Killers, along with an array of local artists.

| RELATED: Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, The Killers Headline Boston Calling 2024 |

The Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival is expected to showcase a range of musical talent across three stages. Joining headliners SZA and The Killers are stars like Melanie Martinez, Wiz Khalifa, St. Vincent, Omar Apollo, Fletcher, Yung Gravy, and hometown hero Girl Talk. The festival will also feature performances from local artists, including Feeble Little Horse, Corook, and Fedd the God, among others.

| RELATED: A Look Ahead: Music Festivals Announced for 2024 |

Behind the scenes, the festival is being produced by a team with a proven track record of success, including the masterminds behind world-class events like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival, Railbird, and Oceans Calling Festival.

Beyond the music, festival-goers can experience curated local food and spirits.

A complete list of performers and ticket options can be found below:

Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival Tickets

Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival tickets at Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival’s official website

Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival tickets at StubHub

Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival tickets at Vivid Seats

Festival Lineup