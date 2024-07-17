The emo rock icons of The Used and Taking Back Sunday are joining forces for a co-headlining run this fall.

The brief, seven-date outing kicks-off on October 9 in Oklahoma City, followed by gigs in Tulsa, Rio Rancho, and Reno, appearing at venues like the Save Mart Center in Fresno and Tempe’s Mullett Arena before wrapping-up at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage on October 24. Taking Back Sunday and The Used will take turns closing the show. Raue will provide support on all shows except Anchorage, which will open with Thera.

“Over the years we’ve had the opportunity to create some wonderful memories with The Used and we look forward to making some new ones come October,” Taking Back Sunday’s Adam Lazzara said.

The Used frontman Bert McCracken echoed similar sentiments, noting that “it’s been a really long time since we toured with Taking Back Sunday and we couldn’t be more excited.”

“We’ve known the guys for 100 years and we hope to know them for 100 more,” McCracken said.

The tour follows The Used’s U.S. tour throughout October and Taking Back Sunday’s 2024 trek, running through mid-August. Additionally, The Used is set to appear at the emo revival festival When We Were Young, they will play In Love and Death in-full.

Taking Back Sunday first arrived on the pop-punk scene in 2002 with their debut Tell All Your Friends, garnering attention with “Cute Without the ‘E’” and “You’re So Last Summer.” They successfully solidified themselves as a staple among the emo bands of the early 2000’s with their 2006 breakthrough record Louder Now, featuring smash-hits “MakeDamnSure” and “Twenty-Twenty Surgery.” 152, their first record since 2016’s Tidal Wave, includes singles “The One” and “S’Old.”

The Used arrived the same year in 2022 with their self-titled debut, and began amassing widespread recognition with singles “The Taste of Ink,” “Buried Myself Alive,” and “Blue and Yellow.” They continued with 2004’s In Love and Death, featuring hits “All That I’ve Got,” “Take It Away,” and “Under Pressure” with My Chemical Romance. MEDZ, released earlier this year, follows 2023’s Toxic Positivity and Heartwork in 2020.

Preale tickets to the pair’s upcoming outing head on sale Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. with the code “STRUM,” followed by a general on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Find their full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Taking Back Sunday & The Used | Co-Headlining Tour 2024

10/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion (The Used closing)

10/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater (Taking Back Sunday closing)

10/12 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center (The Used closing)

10/13 – Tempe, AZ @ Mullett Arena (Taking Back Sunday closing)

10/15 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre (The Used closing)

10/16 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center (Taking Back Sunday closing)

10/24 – Anchorage, AK @ Alaska Airlines Center (Taking Back Sunday closing)