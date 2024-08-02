The Atlanta Falcons announced they have sold out their season tickets for the 2024-25 NFL season.

With a renewal rate of 95%, the highest in almost two decades, the sold-out status comes as the Falcons are currently in the midst of their training camp, preparing for their first pre-season match against the Miami Dolphins on August 10.

“We’ve listened to our fans, implemented their feedback and invested in creating a world-class fan experience. It has been an exciting offseason for the team under the leadership of head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot,” Greg Beadles, President of the Atlanta Falcons, expressed.

“It is evident there is a lot of great energy heading into the season, and our fans and players are ready to go.”

In response to the high demand, the Falcon’s have started a waitlist for next season’s tickets. “We recognize the importance of fan and community engagement and are dedicated to providing opportunities for everyone to experience Falcons football together,” Warren Parr, Vice President of Ticketing for the Atlanta Falcons said.

“Our fans are at the core of everything we do, their passion drives us to continually raise the bar and deliver exceptional experiences both on gameday and throughout the year.”