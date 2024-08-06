The Gulf Coast Jam announced its first two headliners for the 2025 edition. Lainey Wilson and Sam Hunt are set to top the bill for the event, which is scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 1, 2025, in Panama City Beach, Florida.

“Lainey has just exploded the past couple of years, and we were so excited to announce her as the first of four headliners for next year,” Rendy Lovelady, the festival’s Executive Producer, said in a statement.

The “Heart Like A Truck” singer is in the middle of her “Country’s Cool Again” tour, set to conclude on November 15 in Monroe, Louisiana at the Monroe Civic Center. Wilson is also slated to perform at several music festivals in 2024, such as the Field & Stream Music Festival in Winnsboro, South Carolina, as well as the inaugural Country Calling Festival in Ocean City.

Joining Wilson at the top of the 2025 lineup is “Body Like a Back Road” singer Sam Hunt. Hunt is currently in the midst of his North American headlining tour, “Locked Up.” Additionally, the country star is scheduled to make appearances at VOA Country Music Fest in Butler County, Ohio and the Lasso Festival in Montreal, Quebec.

“Sam Hunt has been one of our most requested artists, and we can’t wait to see him open the 2025 Festival,” Lovelady added.

The 2024 edition of the festival featured headline performances from Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and Parker McCollum.

The complete Gulf Coast Jam lineup is expected to be announced soon. Country fans can stay up-to-date with the latest information by visiting the festival’s official website. A list of Gulf Coast Jam ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Gulf Coast Jam Ticket Links

Gulf Coast Jam tickets at MEGAseats

Gulf Coast Jam tickets at gulfcoastjam.com

Gulf Coast Jam tickets at StubHub

Gulf Coast Jam tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS