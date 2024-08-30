The indie-rockers of Ween are taking a break for the foreseable future as frontman Dean Ween focuses on his mental health.

The band revealed the news in a statement on social media Thursday, noting that their decision to step away from the stage includes next month’s sold-out Chocolate and Cheese 25th anniversary show at the Mann Music Center in Philadelphia.

“Despite three great shows this summer, it’s become clear that touring and performing is too taxing on Deaner’s mental health to continue,” the band said. “As always, we thank you for the love, dedication and ongoing support.”

This isn’t the first time the group had to call-off shows; earlier this year, Ween cancelled their spring shows on their 40th anniversary tour and cut short their summer dates. At the time, Ween shared a statement, noting that he needed to “step away from performing live in order to preserve my mental and spiritual well being, and instead focus on myself and loved ones.”

Ween was set to celebrate their anniversary; the group arrived on the scene in 1990 with their debut GodWeenSatan: The Oneness, followed by the 1994 fan-favorite Chocolate and Cheese. The latter received recognition with tracks “Freedom of ’76” and “Voodoo Lady.”