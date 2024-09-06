For the first time in their career, the progressive metalheads of Tool are heading to South America for a round of performances next spring.

Throughout March 2025, Tool will headline four festivals: Lollapalooza Chile in Santiago, Lollapalooza Argentina in Buenos Aires, Lollapalooza Brasil in Sao Paula, and FestivalEstereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia. During the festivals, they’ll play alongside acts like Justin Timberlake, Alanis Morissette, Foster the People, The Black Keys, and more.

The festival appearances also mark Tool’s first confirmed tour dates of 2025; the group spent a majority of 2023 and 2024 on the road, crossing North America and headlining various festivals.

Tool, who garnered attention in the ’90s and early 2000’s with tracks like Undertow‘s “Sober” and “Schism” from Lateralus, returned in 2019 with their first album in 13 years, Fear Inoculum. While the group hasn’t released another LP since, they dropped the single “Opiate²,” following their 1992 track of the same name.

Find Tool’s upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

March 21-23 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

March 21-23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

March 27-30 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Festival Estereo Picnic

March 28-30 – São Paulo, Brasil @ Lollapalooza Brasil