Taylor Swift has reached another milestone, this time claiming the title of the world’s wealthiest female musician. The “Blank Space” singer has officially secured her spot on the Forbes list of billionaires, placing her among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Swift’s meteoric rise to a $1.6 billion net worth follows her successful Eras Tour and the increasing value of her music catalog. Swift first crossed the billion-dollar threshold in October 2023, primarily driven by revenue from her sold-out Eras Tour, which has become one of the highest-grossing tours of all time.

Notably, the Eras Tour has provided an economic boost to local economies and attracted fans who traveled internationally for the three-hour concert experience. Swift also broke attendance records at major venues, including Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, Scotland’s Murrayfield Stadium, Friends Arena in Stockholm, and London’s Wembley Stadium.

The singer’s estimated fortune of $1.6 billion is comprised of several key financial pillars. According to Forbes, Swift has amassed around $600 million from touring and royalties. Adding to her wealth is her expansive music catalog, which is valued at an additional $600 million. Her success extends beyond the stage and studio as well, with real estate holdings contributing another $125 million to her total net worth.

Most notably, Swift has now surpassed Rihanna, whose $1.4 billion net worth previously positioned her as the world’s wealthiest female musician. Rihanna’s fortune has stemmed mainly from her business ventures, specifically Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty.

While Swift is now the wealthiest female musician, she remains second in the overall musician rankings. Jay-Z, whose fortune is estimated at around $2.5 billion, holds the top spot among musicians.

Swift’s achievement comes as she prepares to wrap up the final leg of her Eras Tour, with performances scheduled to resume on October 18 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. From there, the “All Too Well” singer is slated to perform in New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto before her final show on December 8 in Vancouver at BC Place.

The Eras Tour 2024 Dates

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place