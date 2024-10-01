The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has secured its highest attendance numbers in over two decades.

Averaging 9,807 fans per game throughout the 2024 season, the WNBA saw a notable rise from last year’s average of 6,615. The league reported a total attendance of 2,353,735, a 48% increase from the previous season, marking an increase across all teams. This season, the league’s 154 sold-out games represented a 242% jump compared to the 45 sellouts in 2023.

One of the most attended games this year was the clash between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena on September 19, which set a new WNBA single-game attendance record with a crowd of 20,711.

The game was just one of three that drew over 20,000 fans this season, with other notable high-attendance games including 20,366 fans for the Indiana Fever’s July 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Aces and 20,333 fans for Indiana’s June 7 contest against Washington.

The Indiana Fever, in particular, stood out as a major driving force behind the league’s attendance surge. The Fever set a new single-season home attendance record, drawing 340,715 fans over the course of the season. This achievement broke the previous record of 250,656 set by the New York Liberty in 2001.

The Fever also saw a 319% increase in their year-over-year attendance, the highest growth of any team in the league. Other teams also experienced significant jumps, with the Los Angeles Sparks recording a 69% rise in attendance and the New York Liberty seeing a 64% boost.

Additionally, the WNBA has announced its third expansion team in Portland, joining new teams in Toronto and the Golden State Valkyries, bringing the total number of current and planned teams to 15. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has hinted at adding a 16th team by 2026, with cities like Denver, Philadelphia, Nashville, and South Florida being considered. Engelbert aims to reach 16 teams within the next few years.