The Dallas Wings have officially sold out of season ticket memberships for the 2025 season — in a record amount of time.

According to the team, just under half of the 6,251 seats at College Park Center are dedicated to season tickets, while the remaining tickets are available for single-game sales. A waitlist had to be implemented for fans still interested in season tickets.

While this isn’t the first time the Wings have sold out of season tickets, it’s the fastest. Earlier this year, the team sold out season ticket memberships for the 2024 season, but it took five months to do so. Tickets for the 2025 season went on sale at the end August.

This may be the last time fans will see the Wings play in Arlington, since they agreed to play at the Key Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center Dallas Memorial Auditorium in 2026, which has a capacity of about 10,000. Interest in the Wings has also peaked as the team is the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and UConn star Paige Bueckers is expected to be picked first.

Women’s basketball has been on the rise over the past year, largely due to the “Caitlin Clark Effect” — which saw rookies like Clark and Angel Reese take center stage across the industry, dominating headlines and social media. Since she decided to forgo a fifth college season to enter the WNBA draft, WNBA tickets skyrocketed, and following her commitment to Indiana, every team across the league is seeing a surge in prices. The Big Ten Women’s Tournament also sold out for the first time in history.