Fortnite has officially set a new milestone after bringing-in more than 14 million concurrent players for its Remix: The Final virtual concert featuring hip-hop stars Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice.

The concert lasted for 15 minutes and showcased “dreamscapes for each artist.” Additionally, the show paid tribute to Juice WRLD, who died in 2019, featuring a special dedication to the late rapper with the world premiere of his posthumous song “Empty Out Your Pockets.”

“You. Showed. Up.,” Fortnite wrote in a social media post. “More than 14 million concurrent players partied up for Remix: The Finale and more than three million estimated people streamed it online. This is a new Fortnite all-time record for an in-game concert — thank you!”

According to Fortnite, 14.3 million concurrent players tuned-in, breaking the previous record of 12.3 million concurrent players for Travis Scott’s concert in 2020. In the past, Fortnite has hosted virtual concerts by artists like Ariana Grande, Marshmello, Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, Easy Life, and J. Balvin. Its largest event of any kind to date was in 2020 for the fictional Marvel character Galactus, which brought-in 15.3 million players.

Fortnite also teamed-up with Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival earlier this year. Fortnite’s Jam Stage received a Coachella makeover, featuring the famous Le Grande Wheel and Spectra Tower, while both Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter had in-game emotes. Several other artists have also appeared in the game as a part of its Fortnite Festival, including Lady Gaga, Metallica, and Billie Eilish.