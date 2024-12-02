Lana Del Rey will take over major football stadiums in the United Kingdom and Ireland next year. The upcoming string of six dates will mark the “Blue Jeans” singer’s first stadium shows in these countries.

The singer-songwriter’s overseas run will kick-off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in Wales on June 23 before visiting Hampden Park in Glasgow, Liverpool’s Anfield in England, and Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The trek will wrap-up with two-nights shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England on July 3 and 4.

She last performed on the continent for Reading and Leeds Festivals, which followed her Glastonbury performance in 2023. This year, Lana Del Rey also headlined several festivals including Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Alabama’s Hangout Fest, and Barcelona’s Primavera Sound.

Lana Del Rey has been teasing her upcoming country album, Lasso, which was set to drop this past September. However, she revealed the title of her 10th studio album as The Right Person Will Stay, which is set to be released on May 21, 2025. She also released the single “Tough” with Quavo this past summer, which follows LPs Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard in 2023 and 2021’s Blue Banisters.

Since her breakthrough in 2011 after the release of the single “Video Games,” Lana Del Rey has dropped nine studio albums and received a number of accolades, including two Brit awards, 3 MTV Europe Music Awards, a Satellite Award and 9 GAFFA Awards, as well as nominations for 11 Grammy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. She has amassed a huge following, garnering attention for her lyricism and “sadcore” style with hits like “West Coast,” “Summertime Sadness,” and “Diet Mountain Dew.”

Lana Del Rey – 2025 Stadium Concerts in the United Kingdom and Ireland

06-23 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

06-26 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park

06-28 Liverpool, England – Anfield

06-30 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

07-03 London, England – Wembley Stadium

07-04 London, England – Wembley Stadium