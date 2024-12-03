Post Malone has been tapped to take the stage for Bud Light Backyard’s exclusive pre-Super Bowl concert performance.

Malone is set to take place at the Fillmore in New Orleans on Friday, February 7, just two days before Super Bowl LIX takes place at Caesars Superdome. This marks another collaboration between Malone and the beer brand, a partnership that has grown increasingly over the years. Earlier this year, Malone starred in his third consecutive Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light.

Additionally, the “Sunflower” singer previously performed “America the Beautiful” during pregame ceremonies for the 2020 Super Bowl. His history with Bud Light also includes fan-focused live events like the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour and A Night in Nashville, which celebrated the release of his country album, F-1 Trillion.

Discussing his Nashville performance earlier this year, Malone expressed gratitude for Bud Light’s support. “Bud Light has rocked with me for a while now, and I really can’t thank them enough for all the love and support they’ve shown through the years,” he said.

In addition to performing at the Bud Light Backyard concert, Malone is set to headline the Wild Horses Music Festival in San Diego on December 30 and Coachella in April 2025. He is also slated to hit the road with Jelly Roll as part of his “The Big Ass Stadium Tour.”