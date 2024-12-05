The Canadian punk-rockers of Sum 41 had to call-off their Australian tour while frontman Deryck Whibley recovers from pneumonia.

The band took to social media on Thursday, noting that they would have to cancel their Australian shows on advice from Whibley’s doctors, who deemed him unwell to perform. The shows were set to take place from December 4 to 12, stopping in Paddington, Bowen Hills, Hindmarsh, and Richmond. They also had to rescind their headlining slot at Good Things Festival.

“We were beyond excited to deliver this tour from December 4 — December 12, and connect with our Aussie fans once more,” Sum 41 said in a statement. “Now that we’re here though, and under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors, it’s clear that Deryck is too unwell to perform. We understand and appreciate your disappointment — we’re gutted too.”

While they won’t be performing at Good Things Festival, the band noted that the event is still moving forward with “an incredible lineup of local and international acts” and “we can’t be there, but get along for us and have the best time.”

Sum 41 is touring in support of their eighth and final album, Heaven :x: Hell. The record, released in March, follows . These shows were a part of their farewell “Tour of the Setting Sum” trek; after 27 years, Sum 41 revealed they would be breaking-up earlier this year.

The “Fat Lip” singers will appear next in Vancouver on January 11, followed by shows throughout their home country including Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Ottawa. They’re set to play their final-ever shows in Toronto on January 28 and 30.

Throughout their career, the group cemented a spot in the rock scene, releasing seven studio albums and selling over 15 million records worldwide. They’re known for blending pop-punk with melodic hardcore, nu metal, and even rap elements. Tracks like “Still Waiting,” “In Too Deep,” and “The Hell Song” will go down as staples in rock history.

Find Sum 41’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Sum 41 | Tour of the Setting Sum 2025

January 10, 2025 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

January 11, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

January 13, 2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

January 16, 2025 – Calgary, BC – Scotiabank Saddledome

January 17, 2025 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

January 18, 2025 – Saskatoon, AB – Sasktel Centre

January 20, 2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

January 23, 2025 – St. Catharines, MB – Meridian Centre

January 24, 2025 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

January 25, 2025 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

January 27, 2025 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

January 28, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

January 30, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena [FINAL SHOW]