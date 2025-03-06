See Tickets Rebrands as Eventim Following Acquisition

See Tickets has officially rebranded as Eventim following an acquisition last year by the Germany-headquartered CTS Eventim in 2024.

Through the acquisition, See Tickets’ U.S. operations will be more fully integrated into the global CTS Eventim Group. See Tickets also operates in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.

It also aims to expand its role in large-scale event ticketing; Eventim signed-on as the official ticketing partner of the Olympics and Paralympic Games, set to take place in Los Angeles in 2028. The company also revealed various partnerships as part of its expansion, including a partnership with TikTok, allowing artists to boost ticket sales on the platform.

CTS Eventim completed the acquisition of Vivendi’s festival and international ticketing businesses last year, including See Tickets, for a deal totaling €300 million.

“The acquisition supports our internationalization strategy and will also benefit artists and their managers, as we will be able to offer even more seamless services on a global scale,” CTS CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg said in a statement at the time. “We look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues on shaping the future of live entertainment.”