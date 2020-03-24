Goldenvoice Postpones All Events Through End of May

Goldenvoice, the Californian promoter behind Coachella and other large-scale events across the state, has officially postponed all concerts throughout the end of May due...

Goldenvoice, the Californian promoter behind Coachella and other large-scale events across the state, has officially postponed all concerts throughout the end of May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Monday, the promoter — which books shows at venues like the Warfield and Regency Ballroom, as well as other shows in the Bay Area — took to social media to announce the news. Goldenvoice noted that they are “constantly monitoring the ever-changing situation” at hand.

“As part of the community, we’re sad that we can’t do what we do best…host some great nights of live music,” the promoter said. “We know what an emotional uplift music provides at times like this. But what’s most important for right now is for us to follow all guidelines regarding large gatherings — mandated or recommended — until we are told it’s safe to re-open.

“Right now all of our shows through the end of May are officially postponed, but government timelines at all levels are constantly being reassessed, so unfortunately ours remains fluid while all of this progresses.”

They promoter went on to note that they are trying to reschedule as many shows as possible, so it is important for fans to hold onto their tickets, as they will be honored at the new show date. While Goldenvoice understands that many people have questions regarding rescheduling and refunds, they noted that “we’re in uncharted waters, so give us a minute and continue to check back here for more info as we have it.”

Other promoters across the state – and country – have postponed events to different dates. At this time, it’s unclear how long this pandemic will last. Earlier this month, Live Nation postponed all concerts throughout the end of March. Various high-scale festivals through the summer have been postponed or cancelled, including Coachella and Stagecoach, Ultra, SXSW, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, and Bonnaroo. See our full, updating list of concerts cancelled due to coronavirus here.