Madonna Cancels Upcoming Shows Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Madonna has cancelled numerous shows on her Madame X World Tour due to a knee injury, but now, her final shows have been called-off in Italy amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The final two gigs of the tour were slated to take place at Le Grand Rex in Paris on March 10 and 11. However, following the continued coronavirus outbreak in the country, both shows have been cancelled.

“Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1,000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously rescheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled,” a statement on Madonna’s website reads. “We regret the disappointment to fans.”

This is Madonna’s latest cancellation on her Madame X Tour. The trek has been plagued by production delays, which caused the start of the tour to be pushed back to October. Then, the singer had to cancel a run of shows in Boston and New York City per doctor’s orders due to a knee injury. A few shows in Miami were also called-off due to “indescribable pain,” as well as a gig in London late-January. She has been using a cane to help her walk while she continues rehabilitation, however, earlier this month, a Paris gig had to be cancelled after she fell off a chair onstage.

In addition to several hardships on her tour, the singer is facing a class-action lawsuit in the state of New York for her tardiness at two Brooklyn gigs. The lawsuit noted that Madonna was over three hours late to her shows and the plaintiffs were denied a refund by Live Nation.

Coronavirus has been sweeping the world, causing dozens of cancellations across the globe. Artists like BTS, Green Day, Avril Lavigne, and more have cancelled legs of their upcoming tours, and a handful of festivals like Ultra and SWSW have been called-off. See our full list of concerts cancelled amid the virus here.