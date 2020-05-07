Madonna Says She Had COVID-19 During Madame X Tour

Madonna’s Madame X Tour was met with various cancellations and delays as the pop icon battled an illness. Now, she is sharing that during...

Madonna’s Madame X Tour was met with various cancellations and delays as the pop icon battled an illness. Now, she is sharing that during that time, she actually contracted coronavirus.

Last night, the star took to Instagram, noting that she wanted to “clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus.”

“I am not currently sick,” Madonna said. “When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time, we all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is power.”

Additionally, Madonna went on to note that she is “grateful” to offer support towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19 by donating $1.1 million.

The Madame X Tour, which was set to kick-off last September, was originally pushed back a month due to “highly specialized production elements being delayed.” Then, she had to cancel a gig in New York City, citing a previously undisclosed knee injury, followed by the cancellation of a round of tour dates in Boston after experiencing “overwhelming pain.” From there, a gig in London was called-off after she’d been “plagued by injuries,” as well as a Paris show due to more injuries.

Finally, the remaining shows on the Madame X World Tour at Paris’ Le Grand Rex were cancelled amid coronavirus concerns in early March. During this time, she reportedly contracted the virus.