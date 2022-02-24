Metallica Adds August Shows in Buffalo, Pittsburgh to ’22 Concert Calendar
On the eve of their 2022 debut at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, Metallica added another pair of U.S. stadium dates to its plans. Metallica will perform shows in August at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, stoking hopes that a more comprehensive North American run could be in the works.
“Greetings from HQ!” reads the announcement posted to Metallica’s website regarding the two added shows in August. “As we prep for tomorrow’s show in Las Vegas, we figured now would be a great time to fill you in on two more stadiums we plan to invade this summer: Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium and Pittsburgh’s PNC Park… It feels absolutely incredible to be hitting the road again this summer, and we hope we see you out there!”
Tickets for Metallica’s Buffalo and Pittsburgh stadium shows go on sale to the general public beginning next week, available for purchase on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Early access presales will open on Monday, February 28 for members of the band’s Fifth Member fan club. Details regarding the Fifth Member presales are available here. Metallica is also offering travel packages for the Pittsburgh concert including tickets and hotel accomodations.
Most of Metallica’s 2022 touring plans announced thus far are taking place outside of the United States. Following Friday’s show at Allegiant Stadium, the band is scheduled for a six show run in South America in April and May before they play California’s Bottle Rock (May 27) and Massachusetts’ Boston Calling (May 29) festivals. In June and July, Metallica is playing a run of festivals in Europe, including Pinkpop, Download Germany, Rock Werchter, and NOS Alive.
The newly announced U.S. shows are the last two on their 2022 calendar thus far – will Metallica be plotting a more comprehensive stadium tour in late summer or early fall? Or perhaps returning to arenas like their WorldWired Tour that sprawled over several years before the COVID-19 pandemic. We shall see.
Metallica 2022 Tour Dates
February 25 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
April 27 – Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional
April 30 – Buenos Aires, Argentina | Campo Argentino de Polo
May 5 – Porto Alegre, Brazil | Estacionamento da Fiergs
May 7 – Curitiba, Brazil | Estádio Couto Pereira
May 10 – São Paulo, Brazil | Estádio do Morumbi
May 12 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil | Estádio do Mineirão
May 27 – Napa, CA | BottleRock Festival
May 29 – Boston, MA | Boston Calling Festival
June 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Copenhell Festival
June 17 – Landgraaf, Netherlands | Pinkpop Festival
June 19 – Florence, Italy | Firenze Rocks
June 22 – Prague, Czech Republic | Prague Rocks
June 24 – Hockenheim, Germany | Download Germany
June 26 – Clisson, France | Hellfest
June 29 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland | Frauenfeld Rocks
July 1 – Werchter, Belgium | Rock Werchter
July 3 – Bilbao, Spain | Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day
July 6 – Madrid, Spain | Mad Cool Festival
July 8 – Lisbon, Portugal | NOS Alive
August 11 – Buffalo, NY | Highmark Stadium
August 14 – Pittsburgh, PA | PNC Park
