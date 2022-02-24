Metallica Adds August Shows in Buffalo, Pittsburgh to ’22 Concert Calendar

On the eve of their 2022 debut at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, Metallica added another pair of U.S. stadium dates to its plans. Metallica...

On the eve of their 2022 debut at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, Metallica added another pair of U.S. stadium dates to its plans. Metallica will perform shows in August at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, stoking hopes that a more comprehensive North American run could be in the works.

“Greetings from HQ!” reads the announcement posted to Metallica’s website regarding the two added shows in August. “As we prep for tomorrow’s show in Las Vegas, we figured now would be a great time to fill you in on two more stadiums we plan to invade this summer: Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium and Pittsburgh’s PNC Park… It feels absolutely incredible to be hitting the road again this summer, and we hope we see you out there!”

Tickets for Metallica’s Buffalo and Pittsburgh stadium shows go on sale to the general public beginning next week, available for purchase on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Early access presales will open on Monday, February 28 for members of the band’s Fifth Member fan club. Details regarding the Fifth Member presales are available here. Metallica is also offering travel packages for the Pittsburgh concert including tickets and hotel accomodations.

Most of Metallica’s 2022 touring plans announced thus far are taking place outside of the United States. Following Friday’s show at Allegiant Stadium, the band is scheduled for a six show run in South America in April and May before they play California’s Bottle Rock (May 27) and Massachusetts’ Boston Calling (May 29) festivals. In June and July, Metallica is playing a run of festivals in Europe, including Pinkpop, Download Germany, Rock Werchter, and NOS Alive.

The newly announced U.S. shows are the last two on their 2022 calendar thus far – will Metallica be plotting a more comprehensive stadium tour in late summer or early fall? Or perhaps returning to arenas like their WorldWired Tour that sprawled over several years before the COVID-19 pandemic. We shall see.

Metallica Ticket Links

Metallica tickets at Ticketmaster

Metallica tickets at AXS

Metallica tickets at StubHub

Metallica tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Metallica tickets at TicketNetwork

Metallica tickets at TicketSmarter

Metallica tickets at TickPick

Metallica tickets at Vivid Seats

Metallica 2022 Tour Dates

February 25 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

April 27 – Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional

April 30 – Buenos Aires, Argentina | Campo Argentino de Polo

May 5 – Porto Alegre, Brazil | Estacionamento da Fiergs

May 7 – Curitiba, Brazil | Estádio Couto Pereira

May 10 – São Paulo, Brazil | Estádio do Morumbi

May 12 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil | Estádio do Mineirão

May 27 – Napa, CA | BottleRock Festival

May 29 – Boston, MA | Boston Calling Festival

June 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Copenhell Festival

June 17 – Landgraaf, Netherlands | Pinkpop Festival

June 19 – Florence, Italy | Firenze Rocks

June 22 – Prague, Czech Republic | Prague Rocks

June 24 – Hockenheim, Germany | Download Germany

June 26 – Clisson, France | Hellfest

June 29 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland | Frauenfeld Rocks

July 1 – Werchter, Belgium | Rock Werchter

July 3 – Bilbao, Spain | Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day

July 6 – Madrid, Spain | Mad Cool Festival

July 8 – Lisbon, Portugal | NOS Alive

August 11 – Buffalo, NY | Highmark Stadium

August 14 – Pittsburgh, PA | PNC Park