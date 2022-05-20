TicketSmarter to Become Official Ticketing Provider of FanSided

TicketSmarter announced a deal that makes it the official ticket provider of Fansided, a media company that brings millions of readers across its properties...

TicketSmarter announced a deal that makes it the official ticket provider of Fansided, a media company that brings millions of readers across its properties every month. The deal will expose the ticket resale marketplace to readers across more than 300 websites, an engaged group of sports fans across the country.

“As a brand focused on serving the fans of every fandom, we are proud to have TicketSmarter as our ‘Official Ticket Provider’,” said FanSided General Manager, Zach Best. “With this integration, we are able to connect fans to the events they love through seamless, localized digital experiences.”

According to the release announcing the partnership, the positioning of TicketSmarter across the FanSided ecosystem will mean the marketplace and its ticket offerings will reach an audience that comprises of more than 40 million readers. In addition to on-site placement, the deal will include editorial content integration and media placement that leverages FanSided parent company Minute Media’s distribution capabilities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Minute Media and FanSided,” TicketSmarter CEO and Co-Founder Jeff Goodman said. “Between their outstanding coverage and our variety of ticketing options for events across the country, we can help get fans closer to their favorite teams and players this season.”

Goodman and TicketSmarter have been aggressive in pursuit of dealmaking, exposing the ticket resale marketplace to an ever-increasing audience through league and conference deals, as well as media deals like the one with FanSided. The company made similar deals with Gannett/USA Today and iHeart Media in the last six months alone, as well as deals that made it the official ticketing partner of Country Stampede, the Pioneer League, and the Big Ten Conference. It touts partnerships with more than 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues in North America, including its title sponsorship of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.

Read the full announcement of the partnership between TicketSmarter and FanSided here.