J-Hope of BTS, Tomorrow X Together Added to Lollapalooza Lineup

J-Hope of BTS and fellow K-Pop standouts Tomorrow X Tomorrow have been added to the lineup for Lollapalooza, notable firsts for both. J-Hope’s appearance will make him the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. festival, while Tomorrow X Tomorrow will be making their first appearance at a U.S. festival.

“I’m happy to welcome j-hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER into the Lollapalooza family,” said Lollapalooza founder, Perry Farrell. “These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”

BTS have been at the forefront of the growing K-Pop movement, including major residency runs in Los Angeles and Las Vegas as they have gotten back to work post-pandemic. Tomorrow X Together are touring the U.S. in July, with the Lollapalooza slot coming a week after their 8-show run closes with back-to-back nights in Los Angeles.

J-Hope will take the stage on Sunday night, July 31. He joins Green Day, Jane’s Addiction, The Kid Laroi and Charli XCX on the festival’s final day. Tomorrow X Together will perform among the acts on Saturday, July 30. Other acts scheduled for that day include J. Cole, Kygo, Big Sean, Kaskade, Idles, Turnstile, and Wallows. The daily schedule of the festival was announced back in April.

Lollapalooza tickets remain available for the festival, which runs from July 28-31 at Grant Park. Lollapalooza tickets for single days start at $125 plus fees for a GA pass, or $137 and fees if one wants a “collectable credential” added to their order. GA+ tickets start at $225 plus fees, with VIP ($500 plus fees) and Platinum ($2000 plus fees) at the top of the range. Bundles are also available for any two days of the festival at $220 plus fees and up and a 3-day bundle goes for $330 and fees for anyone.

TOMORROW x TOGETHER US Tour Dates

07/07 – Chicago, IL | Rosemont Theatre

07/09 – New York, NY | Hulu Theater

07/12 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre

07/14 – Dallas, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre

07/17 – Houston, TX | Smart Financial Centre

07/21 – San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA | Microsoft Theater

07/24 – Los Angeles, CA | Microsoft Theater

Last Updated on June 8, 2022 by Dave Clark