Bruce Springsteen Adds Second North American Leg of 2023 Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band celebrated Valentines Day with the announcement of a second leg of North American tour dates in 2023. The performances will take the legendary performers through late summer and well into fall, extending their tour to a full 10 months this year, having just kicked off their first leg of North American shows on February 1 in Florida and now including shows in every month through December save a break throughout October.

Springteen announced 22 new shows for the E Street Band tour, which runs through arenas in North America through mid-April, then swings to Europe and the EU through mid-July before the newly announce gigs kick off back on this side of the Atlantic in August.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg. Register for Verified Fan now at https://t.co/Oxoak97DvF for your chance to buy tickets. Registration for all dates will close this Sunday, February 19 at 8:59pm PT. pic.twitter.com/aGEYuZ6AXV — Live Nation W Canada (@livenationwest) February 14, 2023

The ticketing for the new shows will likely be watched extremely closely after the huge blowback Springsteen saw over the use of dynamic surge ticket pricing schemes for the first round of shows. Fans were furious with The Boss over the approval of Ticketmaster’s system being put in play, which jammed prices through to as high as $4-5,000 per seat for some shows. The anger drew the attention of lawmakers, who cited the anger over the pricing controversy as well as widespread failures during the later Taylor Swift tour sale to hold a hearing in Washington questioning wither or not Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s allegedly monopolistic behavior was in need of remedy.

Bruce Springsteen himself addressed the controversy, but shrugged off the criticism from his own longtime fans who felt betrayed by the band’s use of a pricing system that deliberately charges consumers as much as it believes they will be willing to pay for a ticket at moments of high demand. “Well, I’m old. I take a lot of things in stride [laughs]. You don’t like to be criticized. You certainly don’t like to be the poster boy for high ticket prices. It’s the last thing you prefer to be,” he told Rolling Stone in an interview. “But that’s how it went. You have to own the decisions you have made and go out and just continue to do your best. And that was my take on it.”

The fan anger has been so deep that the longtime fan ‘zine Backstreets actually shut down in protest, ending its publication after 40 years.

New Springsteen tour dates include two stops each in Philadelphia, East Rutherford, NJ, and Inglewood, California, with shows kicking off with an August 9 performance at Wrigley Field in Chicago with a closer set for December 8 at Chase Center in San Francisco. Other stops include Washington D.C., Foxborough, Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calvary, Montreal, and Syracuse.

Tickets will be on sale in staggered fashion over the next two weeks, with Wrigley Field tickets on sale beginning Friday, February 17, several cities on February 22, 23, and 24, and a final batch up for grabs beginning February 27 and 28. Most dates appear to be requiring consumers to sign up for the reviled Verified Fan registration system, which may indicate that the band is planning on repeating its surge pricing efforts, given that the pre-registration allows Ticketmaster to leverage the enormous amount of consumer data that registration gives them in order to feed the pricing algorithm and maximize profit.

Tickets for two shows – Wrigley Field and Philadelphia’s Citizen’s Bank Park – will be sold directly by the stadiums without Verified Fan, as those venues are not ticketed by Live Nation’s Ticketmaster and have opted against using the system.

It is unclear if the fan registration for shows will mean that Verified Fan “presales” will be the only option for purchasing ticket from the box office, or if there will be any general sale dates for consumers who do not register or do not get selected by the lottery system. Full tour schedule and ticket purchase links for the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in 2023 are available below – including what dates the new shows are set to go on sale.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour Dates – 2023

North America – Leg 2

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field – Onsale: Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM CT

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park – Onsale: 2/28

August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park – Onsale: 2/28

August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/27

August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/28

August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/24

September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/24

September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/24

September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/28

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/23

November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/22

November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/23

November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/23

November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/22

November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/22

November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/22

November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/22

November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/23

November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/22

December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/23

December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/23

December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center – Verified Fan Onsale: 2/23

Previously announced dates

North America – Leg 1



Feb. 1 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Feb. 3 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Feb. 5 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

Feb. 7 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live

Feb. 10 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Feb. 14 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Feb. 16 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

Feb. 18 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Feb. 21 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center)

Feb. 25 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Feb. 27 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Mar. 2 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Mar. 5 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Mar. 7 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

Mar. 9 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

Mar. 12 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun

Mar. 14 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena

Mar. 16 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Mar. 18 – State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center

Mar. 20 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Mar. 23 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

Mar. 25 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

Mar. 27 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena

Mar. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Apr. 1 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Apr. 3 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Apr. 5 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Apr. 7 – Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Arena

Apr. 9 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Apr. 11 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Apr. 14 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Europe and the UK

April 28, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic

April 30, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic

May 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 7, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 13, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena

May 15, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena

May 18, 2023 – Ferrara, Italy | Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21, 2023 – Rome, Italy | Circo Massimo

May 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena

May 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena

May 30 – Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands | Megaland

June 13, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland | Stadion Letzigrund

June 16 – Birmingham | Villa Park

June 18, 2023 – Werchter, Belgium | Festivalpark Werchter

June 21, 2023 – Düsseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 26, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 28, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 30, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka

July 2, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka

July 6 – London | BST Hyde Park

July 8 – London | BST Hyde Park

July 11, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken

July 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken

July 15, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion

July 18, 2023 – Vienna, Austria | Ernst Happel Stadion

July 21, 2023 – Hockenheim, Germany | Hockenheimring

July 23, 2023 – Munich, Germany | Olympiastadion

July 25, 2023 – Monza, Italy | Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

