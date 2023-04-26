An Atlanta Hawks win is a temporary loss for Janet Jackson — and her fans.

The Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit on Tuesday to stun the Boston Celtics with a 119-117 final score to force a game 6 and keep their playoff series alive.

The Hawks’ win has forced the Celtics to travel to Atlanta on Thursday.

Jackson had a concert on Thursday night, the second of two shows scheduled at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena that was added to her tour schedule in December. But now her concert must be rescheduled to accommodate the NBA playoff game between the Hawks and the Celtics. As a result, Janet Jackson’s Thursday’s night concert will move to Friday.

With the Hawks win tonight over Boston forcing a game six here in Atlanta… Janet Jackson’s Thursday night concert now moves to Friday — the first night of three Taylor Swift shows in Atlanta, at Mercedes Benz Stadium! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dKfgiBGpw1 — Jennifer Bellamy (@JBellamyTV) April 26, 2023

Those who can’t make it are eligible for refunds.

Last Updated on April 26, 2023 by Dave Clark