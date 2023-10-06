Foxborough, Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium is home to the New England Patriots, but this past summer, it welcomed several musical artists for a record-breaking season.

The 2023 Concert Series presented by Dunkin’ stretched across four months, bringing some of the biggest artists in the industry to the stage. Things kicked-off with three sold-out shows for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in May, followed by a pair of gigs on Ed Sheeran’s + -= ÷ x Tour in June. Luke Combs took the stage next with two shows, along with a show on Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were next with two concerts before rock legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks appeared in late September for their first gig together in New England.

Karol G rounded-out the series last week where she broke records as the first Spanish-language and Latin artist to headline the stadium. The venue also broke the record for the most female headlining performers in one season.

Gillette Stadium brought-in a record 700,000 fans to the venue across the 12 shows, which broke the previous record during the 2016 and 2022 concert series. The single-show attendance mark was also the highest it has ever been; during Sheeran’s show on July 1, 71,723 fans were in attendance — the highest since 2009.

Already, the venue is preparing for next year, curating a stacked lineup. The 2024 Gillette Stadium Concert Series will include Zach Bryan in June for The Quittin’ Time Tour and Metallica with a pair of shows in August on their M27 World Tour. More shows are set to be announced in the coming months. Next spring, following several Patriots games later this year, the venue will host the Monster Energy Supercross.

Find more information about the upcoming shows here.

Last Updated on October 6, 2023