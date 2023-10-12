“Look What You Made (Taylor) Do” — Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film, originally slated to debut on October 13, will be released a day early.

“I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!” Swift said on Instagram Wednesday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

She noted that additional showtimes were also being added on Friday and throughout the weekend with all tickets available on Thursday at 10 a.m. Then, on Friday, the film will start showings in 90 countries across the globe.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour,” Swift continued. “And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.”

The Eras Tour Concert Film pays homage to Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which saw the superstar performing hits from each of her different musical “eras.” The tour has become a cultural sensation — seeing fans across the globe dress-up to represent her music and create friendships — while it’s also become a massively economically successful event, which may even become the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Along with her tour, the concert film itself is also breaking records; first, the film garnered a single-day sales record of $26 million in AMC ticket presales, and then, it surpassed a whopping $100 million in advance sales to theaters across the world.

Find tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film and see the full list of participating territories here.

Beyonce, who also recently announced news of her own concert film, dubbed Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, appeared at Swift’s world premiere Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Swift noted that she’s “so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyonce’s influence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms,” Swift said. “Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Beyonce’s film will premiere in theaters across North American cinemas on December 1. The film also made millions during its first day of presales.

The Eras Tour continues next month with shows in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo before heading to Japan next February. Find Swift’s upcoming tour dates below:

Taylor Swift Ticket Links

Taylor Swift tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off

Taylor Swift tickets at Scorebig

Taylor Swift tickets at SeatGeek

Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub

Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership

Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2023

Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2024

Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Last Updated on October 12, 2023