Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour is heading to the big screen, and following the announcement of the film heading worldwide, the movie has already surpassed a whopping $100 million in advance sales.

The concert film, originally just airing across the U.S., broke records after garnering a single-day sales record of $26 million in AMC ticket presales — surpassing the previous record by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in just three hours. However, now, the movie will head across the globe, opening in theaters in dozens of countries on October 13, followed by an additional handful on November 3.

According to the film’s official distributor AMC Theatres, Swift’s movie has surpassed $100 million worldwide in advance ticket sales for all showtimes and locations — not just AMC. Industry experts don’t think the momentum will stop here; according to Variety, experts believe the film could surpass $100 million in just North America during opening weekend. There are five films in the U.S. that have generated at least $100 million during their domestic debuts this year: “Barbie,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Even those in the film industry felt the impact; “The Exorcist: Believer,” produced by Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum, was set to release on October 13 as well, but had to change its opening date. Blum sent out a tweet writing, “Look what you made me do.”

The film is set to appear in over 100 countries and will run in AMC Theaters across the U.S. at least four times a day. While there is no end date in sight, AMC said they would add additional showtimes due to high demand. Find tickets and see the full list of participating territories here.

Swift has not only dominated the music industry with her Eras Tour — and soon, the movie industry — but she’s also been a hot topic in the sports world. Since her rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce has gone viral and she appeared at two of his games, Chiefs tickets have risen dramatically. There’s also been a major increase in Kelce’s jersey sales and specially-designed Swift-Kelce merch.

While some in the sports world think the NFL should calm down — and not get roped-into the relationship — the league issued a statement defending its coverage of Swift at the game, noting that this is a “pop cultural moment.”

It seems that wherever Swift goes and the next project she takes on will continue to amass major attention, as she is one of the most-recognized entertainment stars in the industry right now.

The Eras Tour will kick-off its South American leg on November 9 in Buenos Aires. It’ll run through the end of November and take a slight break before stopping in cities throughout Asia and Europe next spring and summer. Swift will return to the U.S. and Canada for a handful of gigs next fall.

Find a full list of Swift’s upcoming tour dates, as well as links to resale ticket marketplaces, below:

Taylor Swift Ticket Links

Taylor Swift tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off

Taylor Swift tickets at Scorebig

Taylor Swift tickets at SeatGeek

Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub

Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership

Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2023

Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2024

Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Last Updated on October 6, 2023