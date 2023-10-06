Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour is heading to the big screen, and following the announcement of the film heading worldwide, the movie has already surpassed a whopping $100 million in advance sales.
The concert film, originally just airing across the U.S., broke records after garnering a single-day sales record of $26 million in AMC ticket presales — surpassing the previous record by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in just three hours. However, now, the movie will head across the globe, opening in theaters in dozens of countries on October 13, followed by an additional handful on November 3.
According to the film’s official distributor AMC Theatres, Swift’s movie has surpassed $100 million worldwide in advance ticket sales for all showtimes and locations — not just AMC. Industry experts don’t think the momentum will stop here; according to Variety, experts believe the film could surpass $100 million in just North America during opening weekend. There are five films in the U.S. that have generated at least $100 million during their domestic debuts this year: “Barbie,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”
Even those in the film industry felt the impact; “The Exorcist: Believer,” produced by Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum, was set to release on October 13 as well, but had to change its opening date. Blum sent out a tweet writing, “Look what you made me do.”
The film is set to appear in over 100 countries and will run in AMC Theaters across the U.S. at least four times a day. While there is no end date in sight, AMC said they would add additional showtimes due to high demand. Find tickets and see the full list of participating territories here.
Swift has not only dominated the music industry with her Eras Tour — and soon, the movie industry — but she’s also been a hot topic in the sports world. Since her rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce has gone viral and she appeared at two of his games, Chiefs tickets have risen dramatically. There’s also been a major increase in Kelce’s jersey sales and specially-designed Swift-Kelce merch.
While some in the sports world think the NFL should calm down — and not get roped-into the relationship — the league issued a statement defending its coverage of Swift at the game, noting that this is a “pop cultural moment.”
It seems that wherever Swift goes and the next project she takes on will continue to amass major attention, as she is one of the most-recognized entertainment stars in the industry right now.
The Eras Tour will kick-off its South American leg on November 9 in Buenos Aires. It’ll run through the end of November and take a slight break before stopping in cities throughout Asia and Europe next spring and summer. Swift will return to the U.S. and Canada for a handful of gigs next fall.
Find a full list of Swift’s upcoming tour dates, as well as links to resale ticket marketplaces, below:
Taylor Swift Ticket Links
Taylor Swift tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off
Taylor Swift tickets at Scorebig
Taylor Swift tickets at SeatGeek
Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub
Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2023
Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2024
Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Last Updated on October 6, 2023
Leave a Reply