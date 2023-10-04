Tyson Events Center and The Orpheum Theater, located in Sioux City, Iowa, have announced their new partnership with Ticketmaster. The ticketing company will helm the business of ticket sales and account management of the events that will take place at both of these venues.

Operated by OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, Tyson Events Center stands for a significant meeting place for fans of live music, sports events, entertainment, and shows in the city. For a couple of years now, the venue’s management regarding food services, booking, content development, operations, marketing, and staffing has been provided by this management and hospitality company.

The Orpheum Theater is another hot spot in town, whose management was also taken over by OVG360.

Built in 1927, and restored in 1999, Orpheum Theatre is the home of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra. Since its public opening, many acclaimed figures have performed at the venue, including Sheryl Crow, B.B. King, Bob Dylan, Olivia Newton-John, Wynton Marsalis, David Copperfield, and more.

Tyson Events Center is home to the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) and the Sioux City Bandits of the National Arena League (NAL). Apart from sports events, it has hosted numerous concerts by artists, such as Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Trace Adkins, Kenny Chesney, Cher, Rascal Flatts, Fleetwood Mac, KISS, Neil Diamond, Carrie Underwood, Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, The Offspring, Brad Paisley, and Whitesnake.

With the new deal, Ticketmaster will power ticket sales and account management capabilities for Siouxland-area fans of the Musketeers, Sioux City Bandits, and the Sioux City Symphony as well as other events of live entertainment.

“We are excited to make this switch to Ticketmaster, in partnership with the City of Sioux City, to provide a superior ticket-buying experience to the patrons that come through our doors each year,” said OVG360’s Nick Palmiotti, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre.

This is the latest move for Ticketmaster; the ticketing giant just announced a multi-year partnership with U.S. Soccer ahead of the World Cup.

Last Updated on October 4, 2023