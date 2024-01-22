The height of the NFL playoffs is here, and this coming weekend, four teams will face-off for the titles of AFC and NFC Champions. However, ahead of the championship games, ticket prices have shown a downwards trend.

On Sunday, January 28, the Kansas City Chiefs will take-on the Baltimore Ravens for the title of AFC Champion, while the Detroit Lions will battle it out with the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC title. While these two games are vital — determining which pair will head to the Super Bowl — tickets seem to be a little more accessible for fans with decreased prices.

Ahead of the finalized matchup for the AFC game, prices were averaging just over $1,200 on the membership-based resale ticketing platform Ticket Club. However, football fans can score tickets for close to $900 via the ticketer as of Monday afternoon. Similarly, tickets were averaging close to $1,300 for the NFC game over the weekend, however, after the Lions clinched their spot, tickets have been selling on Ticket Club for slightly below $1,000.

These numbers aren’t too far-off from the Lions v. Buccs Divisional round game; last week, the average price for the match clocked-in at $954 on Ticket Club, showing that fans were willing to pay more than double the average price to be able to see the Lions host a Divisional game for the first time in 30 years.

While all eyes are on the Lions — who played a very successful season so far with 12 wins and their first NFC North title in history — a win from the Chiefs would be just as interesting. Fans have joked on social media that Baltimore is the only thing standing between us and a Taylor Swift Super Bowl. Swift, who is currently dating the Chiefs’ Tight End Travis Kelce, has appeared at a number of Chiefs games to support him. However, more people are focused on Swift’s mere presence than the game itself; even the NFL defended their coverage of Swift, calling the relationship a “pop cultural moment.”

The Baltimore Ravens are now the only thing standing between humanity and all-consuming T Swift Super Bowl spectacle, and as a Ravens fan and as a human who wants to be able to read the internet next month, I support them — Caroline O. (@Caro130) January 22, 2024

Baltimore is the only thing standing between civilization and anarchy (six million shots of Taylor swift at the Super Bowl) https://t.co/Xzc73UTISt — Chicken Juice🥭🍉🇦🇲 (@Chicken___Juice) January 22, 2024

Only one man can save us from a Taylor Swift Super Bowl… pic.twitter.com/xz4OTNrQeJ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 22, 2024

Every NFL fanbase putting aside their differences to root for the Ravens to save us from a Taylor Swift Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/RrsFnpmoX6 — Brian (@MetsfanBrian) January 22, 2024

Swift would likely, however, add to the price tag if the Chiefs were to make it to the Super Bowl. Since their relationship began, the Chiefs have been experiencing the “Swift effect,” with pricier tickets on resale sites, a spike in Kelce’s jersey sales, and even a jump in female viewership.

Super Bowl LVIII remains a hot ticket at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, where R&B icon Usher is set to perform during the Halftime Show. A pass to the Super Bowl is going for around $11,200 on Vivid Seats, just over $12,000 on MEGASeats and Ticket Club, and $12,400 on StubHub. On Location passes are averaging $15,500.