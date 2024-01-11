The “Diary of Jane” rockers of Breaking Benjamin are heading out on a North American tour this spring.

The 21-date trek kicks-off following an intimate acoustic tour this month on March 21 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, making stops in cities in cities like Eerie, Madison, Daytona Beach, and Atlantic City. They’ll appear at the Peoria Civic Center, Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, and the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper before wrapping-up at the Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe, Missouri on April 24.

Throughout the run, the “No Surprise” rocker Daughtry will provide support with Catch Your Breath opening the show.

Following the newly-announced dates, Breaking Benjamin will play a handful of festivals throughout May, including Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.

Breaking Benjamin first arrived on the music scene in the early 2000s with the hit “So Cold.” From there, they went on to release their breakthrough record Phobia, producing fan-favorite tracks like “The Diary of Jane” and “Breath.” Over the years, the group continued to garner attention with singles like “I Will Not Bow,” “Lights Out,” and “Torn in Two.” They last released Ember in 2018.

Tickets to their upcoming tour are available via Breaking Benjamin’s official website. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full round of tour dates below:

Breaking Benjamin North American Tour 2024

March 21 – Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA

March 22 – Hard Rock Live at Etess – Atlantic City, NJ

March 24 – 1st Summit Arena – Johnstown, PA

March 26 – Erie Insurance Arena – Erie, PA

March 27 – Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON

March 29 – Peoria Civic Center – Peoria, IL

March 30 – Wings Event Center – Kalamazoo, MI

April 2 – La Crosse Center – La Crosse, WI

April 3 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

April 5 – Allianz Energy Powerhouse – Cedar Rapids, IA

April 6 – Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA

April 9 – Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center – Mankato, MN

April 10 – Amsoil Arena – Duluth, MN

April 12 – Sioux Falls Convention Center – Sioux Falls, SD

April 13 – The Monument at Summit Arena – Rapid City, SD

April 16 – Adams Center at University of Montana – Missoula, MT

April 17 – Hero Arena at Mountain America Center – Idaho Falls, ID

April 19 – MetraPark at First Interstate Arena – Billings, MT

April 20 – Ford Wyoming Center – Casper, WY

April 23 – Baxter Arena – Omaha, NE

April 24 – Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater – Lampe, MO