Clutch has announced their highly anticipated Spring 2024 US tour, aptly named the “New World Samurai Tour “2024. The band hits the road with support from Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl.
Kicking-off on April 26 in Richmond at The National, this tour is set to span the country with stops in Wilmington, Colorado Springs, Lubbock, Daytona, and Columbia before wrapping up on May 18 in Belvidere, Illinois, at The Apollo Theatre AC.
Clutch is also set to make notable stops at prominent festivals such as the Welcome to Rockville festival on May 11 in Daytona Beach and the Sonic Temple fest on May 19 in Columbus.
The general on-sale for the New World Samurai Tour 2024 is scheduled to begin on Friday, January 12. Fans can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of New World Samurai tour dates can be found below:
Clutch’s 2024 US Tour Dates
04/26 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/27 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
04/29 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
05/01 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
05/02 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel
05/03 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel
05/04 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
05/05 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
05/07 – Lubbock, TX @ The Garden
05/09 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
05/10 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
05/11 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *
05/12 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
05/14 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
05/15 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
05/17 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City
05/18 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre AC
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *
* = Festival date, Clutch only
