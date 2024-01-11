Clutch has announced their highly anticipated Spring 2024 US tour, aptly named the “New World Samurai Tour “2024. The band hits the road with support from Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl.

Kicking-off on April 26 in Richmond at The National, this tour is set to span the country with stops in Wilmington, Colorado Springs, Lubbock, Daytona, and Columbia before wrapping up on May 18 in Belvidere, Illinois, at The Apollo Theatre AC.

Clutch is also set to make notable stops at prominent festivals such as the Welcome to Rockville festival on May 11 in Daytona Beach and the Sonic Temple fest on May 19 in Columbus.

The general on-sale for the New World Samurai Tour 2024 is scheduled to begin on Friday, January 12. Fans can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of New World Samurai tour dates can be found below:

Clutch’s 2024 US Tour Dates

04/26 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/27 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

04/29 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

05/01 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

05/02 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel

05/03 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel

05/04 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

05/05 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

05/07 – Lubbock, TX @ The Garden

05/09 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

05/10 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

05/11 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

05/12 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

05/14 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

05/15 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

05/17 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City

05/18 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre AC

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

* = Festival date, Clutch only